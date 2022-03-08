Anvisa bans the sale of filet mignon after detecting contamination

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) determined the recall of a batch of filet mignon of the BF Meat brand because they were contaminated with salmonella. According to the resolution published on Tuesday (8) in the Official Gazette of the Union, the commercialization, distribution and use of the cooled product is prohibited.

The presence of the bacteria was detected in the batch dated January 27, valid until March 28, 2022. The company itself, based in the state of São Paulo, announced the voluntary recall of the products. O R7 contacted the company and awaits a response.



THE salmonella can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever. Last week, Anvisa also issued an alert and ordered the seizure of lots of three infant formula brands from the American company Abbot Nutrition for being contaminated with the bacteria.

In the case of powdered milk, the cases of four babies who were hospitalized with bacterial infections after consuming the product in the United States are being investigated. The death of a child is also investigated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), a kind of health surveillance in the USA.