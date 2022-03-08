Apple cider vinegar is great for health, but it needs to be consumed that way.

Today, Monday, March 7, 2022. In session Robson Rudders, of FolhaGo. We will present the benefits of apple cider vinegar and how to use it correctly to make the most of this “home remedy”

Apple cider vinegar is a combination of apple juice plus the addition of yeast to turn the sugar in the juice into alcohol, and finally, bacteria turn the alcohol into acetic acid, hence the sour taste and strong smell. Thus, the process of fermentation of vinegar.

There are no scientific studies that prove the benefits of apple cider vinegar, however, it is popularly known to fight sore throat and varicose veins. Its yeast and bacteria is what makes it so healthy, however, as stated above, there is no scientific proof of its benefits.

Can apple cider vinegar also be used as a medicine? How?

For centuries, apple cider vinegar has been used as a medicine, even if there is no evidence.

Ancient peoples of Greece treated wounds with apple cider vinegar. In this sense, popularly, people use it to clean and disinfect, treat nail fungus, eliminate lice and warts.

Some scholars argue that diluted apple cider vinegar can help fight acne on the face, even though there is no study either.

Help with weight loss?

Studies claim that apple cider vinegar increases the feeling of satiety, leading us to eat less, thus making it easier to ingest fewer calories and consequently lose weight.

This study was done on 175 obese people and showed that daily consumption of apple cider vinegar helped participants reduce up to 275 calories daily. In addition, the reduction of fat located in the belly in the participants was also reported.

How to consume healthily?

First, I must remember that this vinegar if you drink too much can damage the enamel of the teeth, inflame the throat and irritate the stomach, causing an internal burning sensation. There’s a lot of acid in it, so you have to use it carefully.

However, apple cider vinegar is widely used in cooking in sauces, salads and also as a preservative. In this sense, only a few mls in the recipe and that way everything is fine.

In homemade recipes, do not exceed 20 ml daily, because the difference between the medicine and the poison is the dosage!

Start gradually, one tablespoon is enough, over time increase to two, but never more than 15 ml. Well, the side effects are serious. Just to exemplify, the effects are: tooth decay, indigestion, used on the skin without dilution can cause burns.

