Arab countries want to expand fertilizer exports to Brazil

The Arab countries have an interest and potential in expanding the export of fertilizers for Brazil, assesses the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

“Without a doubt, the Arab industry is interested in selling more to Brazil. These are countries that can supply the Brazilian market”, said the Secretary General of the Chamber, Tamer Mansour.

These countries can supply Brazil with the supply of the three main nutrients: nitrogen, phosphate and potassium.

“I don’t believe that these countries will be able to replace 100% of the volume that Russia supplies to Brazil, because the world will look at the Arabs as Brazil is looking at it, but a large part they manage to supply”, evaluated Mansour, without detailing what would be the volume of that slice.

Among the countries that could export a greater volume than what is currently supplied to Brazil, Mansour cites, in particular, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Oman and Qatar.

“They have enough production to supply Brazil. If you work with these countries in the market, the country can compensate for part of the volume that you lose or that would be difficult to receive from Russia in the short term”, Mansour pointed out. “In potash, we see a lot of potential in Morocco and Jordan can also be a new player in the supply of potassium chloride”, he pointed out.

Business

In Mansour’s opinion, the volume that the countries of the Arab bloc will be able to supply to Brazil will depend on whether the country takes the lead in negotiations.

He believes that Brazil needs to be agile in its search for Arab suppliers, as other countries tend to turn to the bloc because of uncertainties regarding Russian fertilizer supplies, as a result of the Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“I understand that we need to aggressively enter because certainly this lack of fertilizer will not only be from Russia to Brazil, but from Russia to the world. Europeans must also resent this lack. I see that we need to take the lead in order to negotiate with these countries,” said the secretary general at the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, Brazil imported 9.979 million tons of fertilizers from the Arab League countries, with a disbursement of R$ 4.21 billion. The volume represents 24% of the total imported by Brazil. The main source is Morocco, which ranks fourth in terms of total supply of fertilizers to the country in terms of volume, behind Russia, China and Canada.

Last Friday, the Chamber delivered a complete study to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Secretary of Commerce and International Relations on the current scenario of fertilizer production in the 22 countries of the bloc and on the Arab League’s export potential to the world and to the Brazil.

“The document shows some important countries where this slice of Russia can be quickly replaced. We are mobilized and working together with the embassies themselves,” she explained.

The study makes a diagnosis of the supply of Arab countries, opportunities for types of fertilizers that the country can import from the bloc that does not yet import, which nutrients can increase imports, which Arab countries can increase exports to Brazil and even a comparison of fertilizers imported from Russia that could be purchased in Arab countries.

A meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, is being considered by the Chamber to address the matter.

At the same time, the organization contacted the Arab embassies in order to promote a dialogue with state-owned companies that supply fertilizers. Mansour considers an eventual mission by the minister to the bloc to address the issue important. “I see a very good relationship between Brazil and these countries. Today, there is a good government relationship between Brazil and the Arab world. I fully trust the minister’s strategy and the Arab Chamber is a partner in this,” he said.

Other reflexes

In a scenario of the implementation of economic sanctions on Russia and the consequent reduction in the flow of imports and exports to the country, the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce believes that there may be an increase in beef exports from Brazil to the Arab League.

“I see a possible increase in beef exports from Brazil that would be sold to Russia for Arab countries,” he commented.

A concern of the Arab countries as a result of the conflict is with the supply of wheat to the bloc.

“We see that there will be great difficulties in how the Arab countries are going to supply their market with the main product, which is wheat. We will have a very serious problem, since the countries that consume the most wheat in the world are the Arabs,” said Mansour.

He recalls that Egypt announced that it has enough stock for local consumption for nine months.

“Russia and Ukraine have always been the countries that supplied this market with wheat. In this market, we see Argentina as a possible supplier, in addition to replacing the cereal with other products such as quinoa,” he noted.