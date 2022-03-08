Are new generations more fragile and pampered? | Mental health

Younger people are often stereotyped as being lazy, spoiled or self-centered – and have been for centuries. But is there anything real in this perception?

From labels like “the snowflake generation” to accusations like buying avocados over home ownership, younger generations have long been accused of being weaker, less hardworking or less resilient than previous generations.

This is not a new phenomenon. After all, people have been complaining about “today’s kids” for decades. But there is even some truth to the notion that the millennials and Gen Z are weaker than the baby boomers Or Generation X?

Evidence shows that younger generations actually exhibit, to a greater degree, those characteristics that older ones might consider signs of weakness. But experts also believe that the baby boomers (born between about 1946 and 1964) and Generation X (born between about 1965 and 1980) may be judging the generations that followed them too harshly, using standards of evaluation that have long since ceased to be the norm.

The generational context can be key to reducing the barriers between eras, but belittling young adults is an innate instinct and established so long ago that it may be impossible to undo.

People have been complaining about the younger generations for thousands of years. In fact, belittling the next generation may simply be part of human nature.

“The tendency for adults to belittle the character of young people has been going on for centuries,” says Peter O’Connor, a professor of management at the Queensland Institute of Technology in Australia.

It indicates that the stereotype remains alive and unchanging. Surveys show that thousands of Americans believe that “today’s kids” lack certain qualities that respondents associate with older generations – but this result doesn’t necessarily mean that today’s youth actually lack these qualities.

Researchers argue that we project our current selves onto our past selves. As a result, older people are unconsciously comparing who they are today with today’s young people, giving the impression that youth is in decline, no matter what decade we live in.

In early February, British property guru Kirstie Allsopp angered people by claiming that young people are unable to buy their homes because of themselves. Allsopp, who bought his first home with help from his family in the 1990s, suggested today’s would-be homebuyers spend too much money on “superfluities” like gym memberships and Netflix rather than saving up for a down payment on a mortgage. .

Millennials and Gen Z are particularly accused of being self-centered and lazy

Allsopp’s statement was the latest in a series of striking comments about how young people today are not prepared to make the same sacrifices as previous generations, or are not as determined as their parents or grandparents were.

In 2017, Australian property mogul Tim Gurner also suggested that younger people spend too much money on avocado toast instead of buying their own home (although property prices in many parts of Australia have doubled in the last 10 years, while wages rose by only 30 percent.

A year earlier, in 2016, the term “snowflake generation” was added to the Collins Dictionary of the English Language to describe adults born between 1980 and 1994 considered “less resilient and more easily offended than previous generations”. And there’s already speculation about Gen Z refusing to work from nine to five or questioning whether to stay in the office full-time – a repeat of the “spoiled millennial” image of the 2010s, which is just beginning to fade from view. .

Older generations may still imagine they are more determined than today’s youth – but can it be measured?

Some experts think so. A 2010 study that examined millennials who graduated from college between 2004 and 2008 showed that they had more characteristics associated with low resilience than people who graduated before 1987.

Other research showed that neurotic behavior and the need for recognition increased in younger generations, while a 2012 study suggested that young people are more self-centered than in the past.

But for many experts, these measures do not indicate that younger generations are weaker than older ones. They are just ways of judging a generation shaped by a modern society and focused on technology following the same standards of decades ago.

“Earlier generations were taught to repress themselves rather than express themselves, but younger generations do the opposite,” says Carl Nassar, a professional at American mental health company LifeStance Health, which regularly serves teenagers and families who face generational conflicts.

“This caused a perception gap, with older generations seeing this expression as a sign of weakness, as they were taught that vulnerability is a weakness rather than a strength,” he says.

Nassar believes that, to a large extent, the image that younger generations are weaker is based on isolated cases and on the different ways in which different generations express their problems, which can distort the data about their real resilience.

This is a notion shared by Jennifer Robison, senior editor at US research and analysis company Gallup. “Generation X and the baby boomers They also have their problems, but expressing them seems unprofessional,” she says. “So what appears to be a needy youth or ‘snowflake’ may actually be the social norm for transparency.”

The often-remembered idea that the millennials and Gen Z acting selfishly that prevents them from progressing on the real estate scale is an example of how difficult it is to judge a generation by standards from decades ago.

You baby boomers Homeowners, who lived through early adulthood in a period of widespread economic prosperity, probably remember saving up and saving to buy their first home. Now, enjoying the privileges of owning their own home, they begin to believe that young people unable to do the same are weaker than they are.

But they ignore the problems of skyrocketing house prices, stagnant wages and rising job insecurity that prevent people from getting mortgages.

Likewise, older generations may point to the fact that Gen Z is the most depressed and anxious in history as a sign of their lack of resilience. But they forget that this is a generation coming of age in the midst of a pandemic – a period of unprecedented isolation and widespread economic insecurity. The different generations and the difficulties that each of them faced cannot be compared.

“The reality is that Gen Z is coming of age and facing a series of difficulties that other generations didn’t face at the same stage of life, mainly the covid-19 pandemic and the ever-present pressure of social media right on their cell phone” , according to Jason Dorsey, president of the Center for Generational Kinetics, a generational research company based in Austin, Texas.

“Add to that the mental health difficulties caused by social distancing and isolation during the pandemic, challenges in distance learning and all the elements of training young adults and it’s easy to see why this generation is feeling at a time difficult,” explains Dorsey.

When generations can stop criticizing each other and understand that each one is the product of their time, we will be able to demystify the issue – and maybe everyone will get along better

The actions and beliefs of each generation are shaped by its own problems and difficulties.

You baby boomers and Gen Xers may have grown up without the convenience of cell phones, but they also didn’t have to face the complexities of growing up online – which often fuels the need for recognition and the self-centered traits revealed in some studies.

Likewise, older generations may not have had the same access to education as younger generations, but they were also more likely to get a middle-class job without a university degree, and they were not burdened by devastating levels of student debt.

On the other hand, Generation Z believes that their parents’ or grandparents’ generation didn’t fight enough against social issues such as climate change and economic inequality (an argument that made the expression “OK, boomer“, created to belittle the older generations).

And they may also forget that many have had to struggle with other social problems, such as more severe forms of sexism and racial inequality. After all, when some baby boomers older people were in early adulthood, women still needed, in many countries, for a man to jointly sign a credit application with them to buy a home – and at the same time, interracial marriages were still prohibited in many countries. some US states. These are laws that forced people to fight hard to have them repealed.

The fact is, previous generations have been accusing others of being lazy, spoiled and self-centered for centuries. It feels like we’re almost obligated to judge people who grew up in a different time than ours – and we deepen the divisions even further when we share funny memes to tease Gen Z who stay up late or baby boomers wealth accumulators.

Dorsey believes there is a solution to this – but the generational context is key to demystifying the alleged recurring weakness. He says the solution “is the awareness of what these different generations have suffered and why they are what they are.”

“The best way to get older generations to stop spewing criticism on younger generations is to create a dialogue that just doesn’t exist yet. Instead of heartfelt cross-generational conversations, we have viral memes that say younger people are snowflakes and the oldest are dinosaurs. But the truth is that we are all human beings”, concludes Dorsey.