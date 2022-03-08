At the gates of Odessa, Ukraine, civilians flee and hospital fills up – International

In a neighborhood of gloomy, gray towers on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine under Russian bombs, a mortar shell hit the second floor of a building, ripping out windows and doors. “Bloody hell,” said Liliana, a neighbor.

The bombing took place Monday, around five in the morning. It was a miracle that there were no casualties. “I was sleeping and the crystals started to shake, as soon as I hit the wall,” says Vitali Sobolev, a 70-year-old man who lives right next to where the mortar fell.

In this poor neighborhood of Mykolaiv, there are no military targets, only civilians, “people who have almost nothing and nobody helps them”, explains Liliana Sidorska, a neighbor on the 4th floor. “What does the Ukrainian government do? Why do the Russians bomb here? They’re bastards, bastards,” she repeats.

Mykolaiv and its region have been the scene of violent fighting and bombing for several days. The city of 500,000 inhabitants was already severely attacked during the Nazi occupation in World War II.

130 kilometers west of Odessa, Mykolaiv is on the Russian advance towards the Ukrainian port city, a strategic objective for Russian forces.

Although the situation was relatively calm on Tuesday, sporadic bombings continued to echo. Miles and miles of cars wait to cross the bridge that joins the city to the west bank of the river in order to escape the Russian onslaught.

– “May our planes bomb the Russians” –

In front of the city’s central hospital, Sabrina, a 19-year-old girl, waits for her mother, who has come for kidney treatment. “Soon, we’ll take the bus as soon as possible. We can’t stay, it’s dangerous”, says Sabrina, surrounded by bags, her puppy and a cat hiding in her hood. She has not heard from her husband who is on the battlefront.

The hospital’s doctors are mobilized in the face of a massive influx of wounded. Several young soldiers are hospitalized here, like Olexandr, in his 20s, with a broken leg and shrapnel from the mortar that fell on his barracks on Monday. According to Olexandr, eight soldiers died that day, eight disappeared and 18 are wounded.

Unable to verify your words. In any case, even the hospital’s chief surgeon, Dmytro Sykorsky, has already stopped counting the wounded and dead. All he knows is that, in the first days of the war, 160 soldiers passed through the hospital. Since then, civilians have not stopped arriving.

He knows that his institution has taken in some Russian soldiers, “but we can’t get close to them, it’s the soldiers who take care of them”, Sykorsky replies.

On your floor there are, above all, civilians. Like Vira Pismenna, a sixty-year-old with gray hair and beautiful blue eyes, whose face is covered in dried blood and a bandage on her temples.

His village, Snegirovka, some 60 kilometers from Mykolaiv, was bombed. “Let our planes bomb the Russians for what they did to us!” the lady says.