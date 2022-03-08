Black sun: what is the symbol associated with Nazism used by the Ukrainian military in a viral photo of the war

Essay*

Credit, Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian military helps woman flee region under Russian attack; symbol added by him to the uniform drew attention on social media for being associated with Nazism

A photograph of a Ukrainian soldier who was evacuating civilians near the capital Kiev went viral because of a symbol associated with Nazism present on his uniform.

The image recorded by Ukrainian photojournalist Anastasia Vlasova began to circulate on social media after being released in a Twitter post by the American image bank Getty Images.

In announcing the invasion of Ukrainian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation aimed, among other objectives, at the denazification of Ukraine.

For experts, in accusing the neighboring country of being dominated by Nazi organizations for years, the Russian leader mobilizes a series of concepts and historical events in the region that would help justify to the world and especially to the Russian people military actions against a people equally Slavic.

But researchers point out that, despite the increase in the presence of neo-Nazis in Ukraine in recent years (as in other countries), these groups do not have decision-making power in the Ukrainian government or in the country’s parliament.

The symbol added by the Ukrainian soldier in the photo to his uniform is composed of two concentric circles and rays that start from the smaller circle to the larger one. According to the Anti-Defamation League (an entity that fights the spread of anti-Semitism), this symbol is used in different versions by different cultures around the world, such as the Old Norse and the Celts, so “it should not be assumed that most images around this symbol denote racism or white supremacism”.

But, according to the Anti-Defamation League, he is popular with neo-Nazis as one of “a number of European symbols appropriated by the Nazis in their attempt to invent the idealized Aryan heritage.” In general, the most common version of this symbol among neo-Nazis has a swastika, but it does not appear in the symbol on the Ukrainian military’s uniform in the photo that went viral.

According to the Freedom House entity, the black sun refers to movements linked to esotericism and the occult of the mid-19th century, and in the following years it was used by various strands, such as Satanist or neopagan cults and organizations with esoteric traits within Nazism.

This symbol, for example, was present in one of the main halls of the castle of Wewelsburg, headquarters of the SS (Schutzstaffel or Protection Squad), the Nazi police headed by Heinrich Himmler. “But it became popular again in 1991, with the book The Black Sun by Tashi Lhunpo, by Russell McCloud (pseudonym of German journalist Stefan Mogle-Stadel). Since then, neo-Nazis in several countries have been actively using it as a symbol of lessons from the Nazi occultism that claims to connect Nazism to ‘secret ancient knowledge'”, explains the entity.

Also according to Freedom House, in Ukraine, the black sun is often used as a mark of far-right ideology, without esoteric meanings in the country.

Credit, Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images photo caption, Detail of the photograph that went viral with the symbol of the black sun

On the other hand, the black sun is one of the symbols associated with Nazism that are part of the insignia of the Azov Battalion, a right-wing militia formed by several individuals with a history of activity in neo-Nazi organizations.

The group gained notoriety in 2013, when then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who led a pro-Russian government, gave in to Putin’s pressure and refused to sign a pact to bring the country closer to the European Union, something that most Ukrainians wished.

The president’s decision sparked popular protests across the country. After months of tension, in 2014 Yanukovych fled to Russia and was deposed. Russia retaliated for the overthrow of its ally by taking Crimea and triggering a rebellion in eastern Ukraine in the Donbas region led by Russian-backed separatists. During this period, some militias, such as the Azov Battalion, began to act to repel Russian separatists.

From there, Azov and other groups considered far-right by experts, such as the Svoboda Party and Pravyi Sektor (Right Sector), set up their own armed militias, many of which became part of regular Ukrainian forces such as the Patrol Police to Ukrainian Special Operations and the Ukrainian National Guard deployed against pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region.

Credit, Anadolu Agency photo caption, Civilian volunteers are trained by veterans of the Azov Battalion against the Russian invasion; on the right, the regiment’s insignia with variations of two symbols associated with Nazism, the wolf hook and the black sun

In an article on the subject in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, two researchers from the Observatório da Extrema Direita, Odilon Caldeira Neto (UFJF) and David Magalhães (PUC-SP/Faap), state that “the institutional shelter of a well-known neo-Nazi organization reinforces the idea that the extreme right acts as an auxiliary line for the Ukrainian government”.

But even though the government that succeeded Yanukovych’s gave space to leaders of the Ukrainian extreme right, “it is known that members of the extreme right did not exercise decision-making power to the point of characterizing the government as neo-Nazi”.

With the exception of Svoboda, far-right parties rarely manage to elect parliamentarians in single-representative districts, and none of their presidential candidates secured more than 5% of the vote in national elections.

The other symbol associated with Nazism present in the insignia of the Battalion of Azov is a kind of mirrored variation of the Wolfsangel symbol (wolf hook, in free translation). According to the Anti-Defamation League, this symbol (which resembles wolf traps) was believed to have the ability to ward off wolves and historically could be found in several places in Germany, until it was also appropriated by the Nazi SS.

In the Ukrainian case, the inverted Wolfsangel symbol is used by Azov and several other right-wing organizations in Ukraine, such as the Svoboda party, which means Freedom. According to the Freedom House organization, the symbol is a mixture of the letters “I” and “N” (Idea of ​​Nation), but some leaders of organizations that use this symbol, such as the Patriot of Ukraine, deny any relationship with Nazism.

“In Ukraine, the symbol of the Idea of ​​the Nation is used only by radical right-wing organizations as an indicator of radical nationalism (neo-Nazism). Ukraine and the National Social Assembly. The Special Purpose Detachment Azov (or Azov Battalion) uses it as its emblem, as do related structures such as the civilian branch of Azov,” Freedom House states.

Stepan Bandera and the origins of the Nazi accusations in Ukraine

It is impossible to understand the references made by Putin without going back a few decades in history. If, on the one hand, the way in which the Red Army of the Soviet Union fought and defeated the German Nazi troops in World War II still mobilizes the imagination of Russians and their national pride, on the other hand, the reaction of at least part of the its Ukrainian neighbors in relation to Hitler continues being reason of hostility between Russians and Ukrainians.

When the Nazi army entered the Ukrainian areas in 1941, a part of the population chose to collaborate with the Germans, while much of the country was swept by suffering and destruction. More than 5 million Ukrainians died fighting the Nazis, who killed most of the 1.5 million Ukrainian Jews.

The German occupation lasted until 1944, and Ukrainians who engaged in cooperation with Nazi Germans served in local administration, became part of the Nazi police or became guards in concentration camps. The Nazi German civil government was christened the Reichskommissariat Ukraine, or RKU, and comprised what is now divided between the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and Poland.

Credit, Mykola Miakshykov / Ukrinform / Barcroft Media via photo caption, Procession to celebrate Stepan Bandera’s 112th birthday in central Ukraine in January 2021

One of the most prominent and controversial figures in this Ukrainian collaborationist nationalism was Stepan Bandera, who first acted to facilitate the Nazis’ rule in the region and then turned against them when he realized that his plan for Ukrainian independence would not come to fruition. Bandera spent years in a Nazi concentration camp and was eventually murdered by a KGB agent in 1959.

Behind the collaboration with the Nazis was also the Ukrainians’ goal of independence and the belief that the Germans could be the way to get rid of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

In the Ukrainian region of Galicia, after 2014, Bandera came to be worshiped as a mythical figure, and the Ukrainian government included him among the heroes of the motherland. For Ukrainians in most parts of the country, however, it is little more than a symbol.

“Bandera is considered a national hero because it is considered that his alliance with the Nazis was not due to ideological affinity, but to fight against Stalin. You cannot buy the narrative that Ukraine is Nazi, as Putin claims, but it is not possible to say either. that neo-Nazism in the country is insignificant”, said Andrew Traumann, professor of International Relations at the Curitiba University Center (UniCuritiba) and researcher at the Middle East Studies and Research Group (Gepom), to BBC News Brasil.

“This reference to Nazis and neo-Nazis became very prominent in Russian media around December 2013, because at the time of the Maidan Square protests, some of the protesters were doing things like raising a flag of (Stepan) Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist who , temporarily, during World War II, cooperated with the Nazis to try to seek Ukrainian independence. There is a segment of the Ukrainian population that remembers those attempts to achieve Ukrainian independence under (Joseph) Stalin, allying themselves with Hitler, not as a collaboration with Nazi-fascism, but as the performance of Ukrainian patriots and national heroes”, explained to BBC News Brasil Brian Taylor, professor of Political Science at Syracuse University and author of The Code of Putinism. ).

*With information from Luiz Antônio Araújo, BBC News Brasil contributor in Porto Alegre, and Mariana Sanches, BBC News Brasil correspondent in Washington.