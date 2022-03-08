Black sun: what is the symbol associated with Nazism used by the Ukrainian military in a viral photo of the war

Abhishek Pratap 29 seconds ago News Comments Off on Black sun: what is the symbol associated with Nazism used by the Ukrainian military in a viral photo of the war 0 Views

  • Essay*
  • BBC News Brazil

Ukrainian soldier helps woman flee region under Russian attack

Credit, Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

photo caption,

Ukrainian military helps woman flee region under Russian attack; symbol added by him to the uniform drew attention on social media for being associated with Nazism

A photograph of a Ukrainian soldier who was evacuating civilians near the capital Kiev went viral because of a symbol associated with Nazism present on his uniform.

The image recorded by Ukrainian photojournalist Anastasia Vlasova began to circulate on social media after being released in a Twitter post by the American image bank Getty Images.

In announcing the invasion of Ukrainian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation aimed, among other objectives, at the denazification of Ukraine.

For experts, in accusing the neighboring country of being dominated by Nazi organizations for years, the Russian leader mobilizes a series of concepts and historical events in the region that would help justify to the world and especially to the Russian people military actions against a people equally Slavic.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ukraine and Russia end 3rd round of negotiations; Kiev Spokesperson Says Breakthrough on Humanitarian Corridors | Ukraine and Russia

The 3rd round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held on Monday (7) ended. The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved