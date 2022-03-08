Bombings against civilians continue on the 11th day of the war – DW – 07/03/2022

The eleventh day of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, this Sunday (06/03), was marked by the continuation of bombings by the Russian armed forces against Ukrainian cities, including residential areas and the civilian population.

Oleksiy Arestovic, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told the AP news agency that attacks had intensified on the outskirts of Kiev and in the cities of Chernihiv, in the north of the country, and Mykolaiv, in the south.

Kharkiv, in the northeast, Ukraine’s second largest city, was also bombed again. The explosives hit residential areas and a television tower, according to Arestovic. It was not possible to independently confirm the report.

According to the Reuters news agency, there were heavy artillery attacks in Irpin, 20 kilometers from Kiev, which hit civilians. Men, women and children fleeing fierce fighting in the region tried to hide, and images taken by the newspaper The New York Times show the exact moment a group of fleeing people is hit by an explosion. A woman, her teenage son, infant daughter and a family friend died.

A UK intelligence report released on Sunday also reported that the Russians were attacking residential areas, as a possible reaction to Ukrainian resistance.

According to British intelligence, bombing inhabited areas is a tactic that had already been used by Russia in Chechnya in 1999 and in Syria in 2016: “The scale and strength of the Ukrainian resistance continues to surprise Russia, (…) [que] responded by attacking inhabited areas in several locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol.” The report states that “Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, using both air and ground attacks”.

In addition to residential buildings, several hospitals and health posts have also been attacked in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the World Health Organization confirmed. “Attacks against health facilities or professionals violate medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” said the director of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Poland is the country that received the most refugees from Ukraine Photo: Hesther Ng/ZUMA/Imago

The continuation of the attacks serves as a stimulus for the increase in the number of refugees from Ukraine, which this Sunday surpassed 1.5 million since the beginning of the war, according to the United Nations. Poland alone has taken in more than a million refugees, according to the country’s border guard. Many, however, continue their journey to other European Union countries.

Evacuation fails for the second time

The plan to establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate around 200,000 people from the southern city of Mariupol, which is besieged by Russian military personnel, failed for the second day in a row.

The creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate residents and allow medicine and food to enter besieged cities had been agreed at a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian representatives on Thursday in Belarus. Mariupol is without electricity, groceries, water and gas, in a humanitarian situation defined as “catastrophic” by the organization Doctors Without Borders.

The city of Mariupol even reported that buses had left Zaporíjia heading for the city to pick up civilians who wanted to leave on Sunday, and that the attempt to evacuate would take place between 12:00 and 18:00 (07:00 to 13:00 in Brasília). But again attacks by Russian forces would have interrupted evacuation plans.

Ukrainian soldiers carry a person in front of the destroyed bridge in Irpin to delay Russian attack Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

“The second attempt at a humanitarian corridor for civilians in Mariupol ended again with bombings by the Russians,” said Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gershchenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Kiev for the failure of the humanitarian operation.

A new round of talks between representatives of the two countries should take place on Monday.

Zelensky asks for more support

Zelensky said in a video speech on Sunday that the sanctions currently imposed by several countries on Russia are not enough. “The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not enough,” he said. “I don’t hear a single world leader react to that.”

The statement came after Russia announced it would attack a Ukrainian military and industrial complex and urge employees in military industries to quit their jobs.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the United States is negotiating with Poland the possible deployment of fighter jets to Ukraine.

The proposal under discussion would be for Poland to send some of its Russian MiG29 and Su-25 fighter jets to the Ukrainians, for which Ukraine’s air force pilots already have training. In exchange, the US would send American F-16 jets to the Poles. “I can’t relate to a timeline, but we’re looking at the issue very, very actively,” Blinken said.

Putin keeps demands

Depending on the signals sent by Putin, the possibility of a ceasefire is still distant. In a phone conversation on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Russian said he had no intention of relinquishing any of the four goals he set for what he called a “special military operation”.

The four Russian demands are the “denazification” of Ukraine, the demilitarization of the neighboring country, the renunciation of joining NATO and maintaining an army and the recognition of the independence of Crimea and the Donbas region.

Another leader who spoke by phone with Putin on Sunday was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine and offered to seek solutions to the conflict. “We will pave the way for peace together,” said the Turkish president. Putin reportedly told Erdogan that he is willing to talk, on the condition that Ukraine accepts Russian demands.

Russia arrests over 4,000 protesters

The Russian government continues to strongly suppress citizen protests against the war in Ukraine. On Sunday, at least 4,640 people were detained in 65 cities across Russia, according to data from the Russian media project OVD-Info, which monitors arrests at opposition protests. Since the beginning of the war, there have been more than 13,000 arrests in demonstrations considered illegal by the government.

Videos posted on social media by opponents of the Kremlin regime and bloggers show thousands of activists chanting “No to war!” and “Be ashamed!” The police of Yekaterinburg, in the Ural district, are also seen beating a demonstrator lying on the ground. A mural starring Russian President Vladimir Putin was spray-painted.

“The screws are being tightened all the way down; essentially we are witnessing military censorship,” said OVD-Info spokeswoman Maria Kuznetsovam. “We are seeing quite large protests today, even in Siberian cities where there are only rarely such numbers of arrests,” she added.

On Wednesday, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urged his countrymen to speak out daily against the war of aggression without fear of incarceration, stressing that Russia could not be a “nation of frightened cowards” and calling Putin an “insane tsar”. On Friday, the Kremlin chief signed a law providing for prison terms of up to 15 years for anyone who publishes “fake news” about the Russian military.

More companies decide to leave Russia

Other companies announced on Sunday that they will shut down their Russian operations, joining a long list of companies that have done the same in recent days, including Apple, Microsoft, Visa and Mastercard.

Netflix has said it will suspend all of its operations in the country. The company launched the local Russian service just over a year ago and has over one million subscribers in Russia, as well as four original Russian-language projects in the pipeline.

American Express card operator also suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus. “American Express cards issued globally will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia. In addition, cards issued locally in Russia by Russian banks will no longer work outside the country,” the company said in a statement.

Two major auditing and consulting firms, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers, also announced that they would close their Russian operations. KPMG has also stated that it will do the same with Belarus. The company has 4,500 employees in both countries and said closing the two branches would be “incredibly difficult.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers has 3,700 employees in Russia and was working towards an “organized transition” to close its operation in the country. The two companies belong to the so-called Big Four, the four largest auditing companies in the world.

bl (AP, AFP, Reuters, ots)