Booking an Airbnb in Ukraine becomes a way to donate to the people at war

Over the past week, thousands of people have started using the accommodation platform Airbnb to send money to war-stricken Ukrainians.

According to the service’s president, Brian Chesky, hosts registered on the site receive donations directly, without fees (which were suspended at the time for the destination), by paying for reservations that will not be used.

The movement started on social media and Reddit forums on Wednesday (2), but the idea spread quickly.

According to Chesky, in the first 48 hours alone, 61,406 overnight stays had been booked in Ukraine, giving a total of $1.9 million to war-stricken Ukrainians. He thanked the platform users, to whom he attributed the idea, for the initiative.

In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That’s $1.9M going to Hosts in need Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you https://t.co/MEitgKB5Eo — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

People of different nationalities have organized themselves on the networks to prioritize cities currently under attack, such as the capital Kiev.

In support, Airbnb announced the suspension of its activities in Russia and Belarus, in addition to offering free temporary housing to 100,000 refugees who left Ukraine through its affiliated non-profit organization, Airbnb.org.

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis joined efforts to raise US$ 30 million (R$ 152.2 million), of which more than US$ 16 million (R$ 81.17 million) have already been reached, in donations that, in part, will be directed to Airbnb.org to accommodate families leaving the country. The couple directly contributed US$ 3 million (R$ 15.22 million).

Brian Chesky announced this Monday morning that 11,183 hosts registered on Airbnb have already offered their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

11,183 people have signed up just in the last week to offer their homes to refugees — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) March 7, 2022

In turn, the Ukrainian hosts who are receiving donations in the form of reservations have touched the guests who did not receive them in their homes with messages of thanks and reports about what is happening in the country right now.

We booked some nights in Kharkiv on AirBnB to try to send some tangible, immediate assistance. I wrote the hosts a message and received this back. Only sharing in case you’re not sure if it’s a helpful thing to do. pic.twitter.com/yGzRZVFflk — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) March 4, 2022

“Good afternoon, we are sitting in a basement, with bad internet, and I couldn’t respond quickly, we are very grateful to you for your words of support and material help. in Kharkov! We will pass on all your help to our city’s volunteers.”

“Hi Bobbi-Jo, thank you for your kindness. It’s very important to know there’s support. We’re in some kind of horror. The Russians have already taken over an electrical power station. It caught fire overnight. They’re crazy. military in cities. There are missiles and bombs flying. I hope this horror ends soon and you come to Ukraine, in Kiev. Sincerely, Irina. Thank you very much!”

“Dear Dana, Thank you so much for your support and your contribution to Ukraine’s freedom. We are using donation from the Airbnb community to help all those in need in this difficult time — the elderly, women, children who stayed in Kiev and need food, medicine, warm clothes, etc. We gathered a group of like-minded people and created a team of volunteers to deliver everything people need. Thank you so much for your donation. May God bless you.”

Airbnb also made available a page to support the Ukrainian population, where you can place your property as an address open to refugees or make donations without the need to make reservations.

Similarly, backpacker platforms Stay the Night and Budget Traveler have launched a directory where you can register your home, hotel or hostel as an open home for refugees. To register, just go to staythenight.net/hospitality-for-ukraine.