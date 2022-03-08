Boris Johnson wanting Bolsonaro to help in the war is naive

The attempt by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to have President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine demonstrates the “tremendous naivety” of the British prime minister, in the opinion of the historian and columnist for UOL Marco Antonio Villa.

During the UOL News, Villa assessed that, although Brazil is an economically important country, Bolsonaro would not be the most suitable person to assist in the armed conflict between the two countries. Johnson’s attempt to use the Brazilian representative to bridge the gap between the United Kingdom and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be an example of the prime minister’s ignorance of international relations.

“Boris Johnson is not someone who excels in international relations. He is a prime minister, he is a somewhat funny, somewhat pathetic figure, compared to other prime ministers that England has had throughout its history. Now, the question what is asked is: ‘did he try?’ I don’t know, because there’s no justification, thinking that Bolsonaro could be a kind of intermediary, of a proposal by the United Kingdom for a faster ceasefire, if he were able, I assume, to talk to Putin, something he doesn’t have. , which shows Boris Johnson’s ineptitude, ignorance of international relations, Bolsonaro’s role and knowledge of Russia”, he declared.

For Villa, in resorting to Jair Bolsonaro to act as a mediator, Boris Johnson reveals that the contacts of the British Conservative Party “must be very precarious”, because contacting the Brazilian president “thinking that he could, eventually, be an intermediary in a cease-death proposal”. fire, it’s a tremendous naivete from someone who doesn’t have the slightest knowledge of what’s happening in Europe”.

Marco Antonio Villa also highlighted the dubious position of Brazil in the midst of the war: on the one hand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has positioned itself more on the side of Ukraine in declarations at the UN (United Nations), while Bolsonaro preaches “neutrality “.

On its twelfth day, the war between Russia and Ukraine appears to be far from over. As Villa pointed out in the UOL Newscontrary to what “many have imagined”, this is not a “short-lived” confrontation, in addition to the fact that, depending on the statements given by Putin, the war should be prolonged, with possible “dark scenes”, as the Russian president “is being defeated”, and the one who loses a confrontation, in the midst of his “despair” can make attacks capable of generating a large number of deaths.

Villa also called Vladimir Putin’s proposal that humanitarian corridors to evacuate Ukrainian civilians be destined for Russia or Belarus, a dictatorship allied with the Kremlin, as “intolerable”.

Finally, the historian highlighted that the sum of this scenario shows that Europe “is absolutely leaderless”, while the United States is experiencing an “international crisis”, and China, the world’s second largest power, faces a diplomatic test.