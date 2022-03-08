Brazil’s executioner at the World Cup warns of Neymar’s mental health | International

reproduction Henry raised observation about Neymar’s behavior

Thierry Henry, a former French striker, discussed the mental health of players. Assistant coach of the Belgium national team, he used Neymar (see photos in the gallery below)

as an example and showed concern in relation to recent interviews given by the Brazilian. For Henry, the ace “is asking for help”.

“Neymar has spoken many times in his recent interviews about his well-being and pressure. So my first thought is, ‘Is he okay? He speaks, but can you hear him? He’s asking for help. “There are things going on in his head, like any human being,” Thierry said.

In the year 2022, the number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain has 18 games and only four goals and four assists, which leads to criticism. Neymar has yet to show his best football this season. Due to an injury, the Brazilian spent a long time away from the pitch.

Another example related to pressure, Henry pointed out the case of Messi leaving Barcelona.

“When we talk about Messi or Neymar, exceptional players, we forget that dimension. When Lionel cried when he left Barcelona, ​​it wasn’t programmed. When you think you’re never going to leave somewhere and suddenly it happens, you’re in emotional shock. they say he has everything he needs in Paris, but it’s not that simple,” said the former striker.

Thierry Henry played 123 matches for the France national team and scored 51 goals. The former player made history for Arsenal, England, and also had a spell at Barcelona. He emphasized that, in his time, the issue of mental health was a big taboo.

“When I left Arsenal for Barcelona it took me a year to get well. I arrived injured, I was in the process of getting divorced, I had to learn a new system. It was much more difficult, totally taboo. Even in the dressing room. He is well? Yes.” Even if things weren’t going well. Today, a player can open up more. But if you say that mentally he wasn’t well, the next game will demand a lot from you. What will the fans sing? It’s not easy accept you as you are,” he added.