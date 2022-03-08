‘Cheap’ iPhone and new iPad Air: what to expect from Apple’s event this Tuesday – Link

Apple event takes place this Tuesday

This Tuesday, the 8th, Apple will hold its first event of the year, in which it will show updates from the iPhone SAnd, the “low cost” model of the cell phone, iPad Airof MacBook Pro It’s from MacBook Air. The broadcast will take place from 2 pm (Brasilia time).

The iPhone SE has not received updates since 2020, and expectations are that it will gain the A15 chip with the possibility of 5G connection. The iPad Air should present discrete changes, such as new chips. For those who already dream of the iPhone 14, it’s time to take it easy. The new cell phone models should be announced in September – the event is one of the most traditional in the world of technology.

Even without the main star of the house, the ads promise to be interesting. The expectation is that the company will reveal its new chip for computers, the M2. See below everything that should be released by the American giant.

iPhone SE

The “cheap” model is designed for emerging markets, such as India and Brazil, and should receive its first update in two years. If confirmed, this would be the third generation of the model, originally launched in 2016 and updated in 2020.According to Bloomberg, the new SE should gain an A15 chip (the same as the iPhone 13) and compatibility with 5G networks. The design, with a 4.7-inch screen and inspired by the iPhone 8, is expected to remain. The changes will mainly take place in the internal components of the phone. The tactic of keeping an old design is key so that the price remains less expensive.

iPad Air

With several iPad models, Apple should promote improvements in the iPad Air – the changes, however, should also be discreet, such as new chips and support for 5G networks.

The A15 processor is also expected to make its debut in the tablet lineup.

Another novelty that should be announced will be the new color options and a new 12 MP front camera.

iOS 15.4

The first test version of iOS 15.4 went public at the end of January, and it brings performance improvements, in addition to allowing Face ID to perform face unlock with masks.

After two years since the start of the pandemic, and with many places easing the use of masks, the change seems a little overdue. according to The Vergeas soon as you start the phone after the update, the system asks if you want to enable mask unlocking or not.

The giant even introduced another solution to the problem in the release of iOS 14.5, however, the solution depends on the Apple Watch to be used.

New cover colors for iPhone 13

There are also rumors according to the MacRumors that new iPhone 13 cases will be announced at the event. Four more covers must be added to the collection and their colors must be yellow, orange, blue and green.

MacBook and M2 chip

With the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon chips over, the safe bet is that Apple will unveil its next chip, called the M2. After two updates to the M1 (the M1 Pro and the M1 Max), it looks ready for the second generation of the processor. For this reason, new models of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are expected to be announced.

According to Bloomberg, the MacBook Pro should gain internal improvements, mainly in terms of performance, while the MacBook Air should have a completely renewed look. A new generation of Mac Mini, in versions with M2, M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, can also paint in the presentation.

Another possibility is that Apple will only reveal the new chip, leaving the presentation of MacBook models for another occasion. According to the news agency, the company works on an eight-core CPU — four high-performance units and four dedicated to efficiency — and a 10-core GPU.

*is an intern under the supervision of the editor Bruno Romani