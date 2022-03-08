China says ready to mediate in Ukraine conflict

(ANSA) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this Monday (7) that his government is willing to “make the necessary mediations” and “participate in international mediation” to end Russia’s war against to Ukraine.

At a press conference, Wang said Beijing will continue “to play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue and for peace, working alongside the international community to develop the necessary mediations.”

“We need to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis,” he added. Asked about relations between Russia and China, which were the point of a renewal of the good neighbor agreement in December last year, the minister said that they remain firm and that the friendship between them “is solid as a rock”.

“China-Russia relations are not admired for their independence. They are based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party. We will maintain the global strategic focus of coordination for a new era”, highlighted the minister.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, puts Beijing in a very delicate situation on the international stage, as the Russians are major partners in foreign policy and in “opposition” to the United States in various scenarios.

On the other hand, the Chinese are also experiencing critical situations with independence groups in their territories, especially in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Defending an invasion would be a contradiction to his discourse on the sovereignty of constituted nations. Therefore, the Chinese try to maintain a certain neutrality, including abstentions in votes in the Security Council and in the extraordinary assembly of the United Nations that passed resolutions accusing Russia of the attack.

Asked at the press conference about the specific case of Taiwan, a territory that includes the presence of small groups of US military personnel, Wang said that “the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine are of a different nature and there is no comparison between the two”.

“Taipei is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and this is an internal matter. The authorities [de Taipei] they don’t want to recognize the ‘One China’ principle, they try to spoil the status quo and, in the end, they will spoil their future,” he said. On US influence in the Indo-Pacific region, where the territories are located, Wang said Washington’s strategy “is to establish a local version of NATO.”

Recently, the government of Joe Biden closed a deal to send submarines and military aid to Australia, in a partnership that counts with the United Kingdom and that also caused a fight with the European Union. Wang urged the US to “look at bilateral relations with reason, returning to a stable and healthy development” and that the two countries should aim “on the three principles: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”.

Just as Russia sees Ukraine, China sees the Indo-Pacific region as its area of ​​influence and does not accept that the Americans try to gain space there. (ANSA).

