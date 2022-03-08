clashes create difficulties in peace negotiations

3rd round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine takes place this Monday (07) in Belarus – Photo: MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

The third round of negotiations began between Russia and Ukraine, this Monday, 7th, at 11 am Brasília time, through an exchange of reciprocal accusations, in Belarus. The war enters the 12th day of duration, with the deaths of civilians, military and political authorities.

Russia calls for a ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee in Kiev, Khariv, Mariupol and Sumy. But Ukraine disputes that the civilian population can only leave the country if they followed Belarus or Russia itself.

For the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereschuk, the proposal would be “unacceptable”. Russia’s demands are: the end of Ukrainian resistance, the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, in addition to the country not joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

The ceasefire was negotiated last Thursday, 03, but was broken and interrupted more than twice over the weekend – with one side blaming the other for the failure.

Death of Civilians

According to the United Nations (UN) human rights office, this Monday, 07, there are already more than 407 civilians killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict initiated by Russia, another 801 civilians would have been injured until the midnight Sunday, 06.

Economic sanctions against Putin

Despite Vladimir Putin’s demands, Western and US economic sanctions, such as: the country’s withdrawal from Swift, the international banking system and the freezing of a large part of the Russian Central Bank’s reserves held abroad, are beginning to have an effect. Experts estimate that the war in Ukraine costs the Russian government £15 billion a day. Approximately R$103 billion.

The Russian population began to feel the impacts after twelve days of war, they are afraid of accumulating debts after the interest rate hike and many are considering leaving the country.

Despite the situation, the Russian military force is far superior to the Ukrainian one and negotiations become increasingly difficult. More than 1.7 million people have left Ukraine since the attacks began.