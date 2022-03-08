Clean arteries and blood vessels naturally and prevent cholesterol

High cholesterol is one of the most harmful problems that a human being can develop, and it can even lead to death. After all, it is through the blood vessels that oxygen is carried to the organs by the blood.

Therefore, it is important to keep our circulatory system free of fat accumulations and clean the arteries. So, check out how to do this process without drugs.

Foods to Cleanse Arteries and Prevent High Cholesterol

Avocado is one of the greatest allies for those who are in the fight against high cholesterol, as it has several healthy fats. With this, those who consume avocado frequently can greatly reduce low-quality lipoprotein, that is, bad cholesterol. At the same time, good cholesterol is stimulated.

There are many reasons why you should include oats in your diet, starting with the great fiber reserve that the grain has. Since, in this way, oatmeal helps to regulate the intestine, aids in digestion and generates satiety. In addition, it also has large amounts of beta-glucan, a special fiber responsible for reducing bad cholesterol.

It is very common for doctors to recommend the consumption of olive oil for patients who need to lower their blood cholesterol level. That’s because this powerful food has oleic acid, very important for the balance of HDL and LDL rates. In this case, it is recommended that the patient take a spoonful of pure olive oil, since in frying it loses its effect.

In addition to reducing inflammation caused by bacteria, garlic also provides resources for those who want to lower their blood cholesterol level. Since this food will be able to dilate the veins and arteries, in addition to eliminating the accumulation of fat that happens to be in the body. Therefore, it is very worthwhile to increase your diet with garlic to have a healthier life.

WARNING

This article does not provide solutions to medical problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.