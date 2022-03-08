Company creates “masturbation corner” for employees to relieve stress

A US company has started to provide a “masturbation corner” to employees, which consists of private cameras with the right to 4K screens and even virtual reality. This is the headquarters of Stripchat — an adult content site — which is located in Cyprus.

The company allows 30-minute breaks during working hours to use these spaces (which are like futuristic capsules, called pods) so that the employee can better deal with the stress of the covid-19 pandemic. The place still has tissues and even lubricant.

Stripchat Capsule (Image: Disclosure/Stripchat)

The idea is to test the platform during this leisure time, so that the employee identifies possible improvements during the experience, and then reports to the team. In an official statement, Stripchat explained why they adhere to these habits:

The world has changed, just like us. Nowadays, it has become super important for companies to streamline the office environment for those who do not work remotely. We at Stripchat know how to guarantee the quality of our employees. Our team spends hours using the platform and checking if there are things to improve and make life easier for our users. So why not elevate our team’s experience?

Interestingly, the company is not the first to offer masturbation breaks. Last year, producer Erika Lust Films began allowing its employees to enjoy a kind of “masturbation station”, also to escape some of the stress of the pandemic.

Source: Stripchat, IFL Science