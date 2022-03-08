Consumer Week 2022: Amazon, Mercado Livre and Magalu offer up to 70% off; see offers

The main retailers in the country will implement, starting this week, a series of promotions to celebrate the consumer’s day. The date is celebrated only on the 15th, but many companies have decided to bring forward their actions.

“Burning the start of the date” is strategic: 2021 was disastrous for Magazine Luiza’s actions (MGLU3), with a drop of more than 70%. The papers of Americanas (AMER3) fell 58% year-to-date, and Via’s shares (VIIA3), owner of Casas Bahia and Pontofrio, also plummeted 67.8%.

Added to this, Brazilian consumer confidence fell again in January, due to uncertainties about the country’s economic situation, according to an analysis by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

In this scenario, consumer week becomes an opportunity for many companies — and of course, for consumers looking for products at lower prices.

O InfoMoney selected retailers with promotions in effect during Consumer Week 2022. See:

amazon

Amazon has prepared a series of promotions with fast and free delivery options for the whole country, from programs for grocery shopping or recurring products to exclusive stores for discount coupons and items close to expiration.

Customers can find thousands of products with discounts between 20% and 60%, in the categories of beauty, home, electronics, pets, games, fashion and others.

The “Quinta Relâmpago” is still valid during the consumer’s week: always on Thursdays, several products are on offer.

In a note, Amazon pointed out that consumers can make payments with credit cards, prepaid cards, Pix and bank slips. Debit cards (Visa and Elo) can only be used for Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Channel subscriptions.

Consumers who make their first purchase on the website or in the app receive free shipping on products shipped by Amazon.

Prime members enjoy free and fast shipping nationwide on purchases with no minimum value for millions of eligible items. Other customers have free delivery on purchases over R$99, in books; and above R$ 149, on products sent by Amazon.

According to the company, deliveries in one day are carried out in more than 50 cities in São Paulo, Minas Geris, Distrito Federal, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul.

Two-day deliveries are available to over 700 cities, including: Rio de Janeiro, Goiânia, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Vitória, as well as major cities in the South and Southeast regions. For all other regions, Amazon offers express shipping, which starts in just three days.

Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza only added that its consumer week starts on March 14 and will offer R$ 10 million in promotional coupons to customers.

Free market

Mercado Livre, in turn, has offers of up to 70% off. According to the company, its platform had more than 33,000 searches per minute in 2021, making March the second most important month of the year — after Black Friday.

There is free shipping for purchases from R$ 79 on selected products and payment options via Mercado Pago and Mercado Crédito.

It is possible to find offers separated by different profiles such as Tech, Geek, Home and Decoration and Beauty and Fashion, among others.

In 2021, the best-selling categories on the Mercado Livre platform were Electronics, Fashion, Vehicle Accessories, Food and Beverages and Home Products, according to purchase behavior data analyzed by Mercado Ads.

“With e-commerce increasingly present in the routine of Brazilians, promotional dates, such as Consumer Day, are opportunities for users to take advantage of offers with fast and safe delivery and for sellers to boost their sales and boost their business, attracting more consumers through the ecosystem of services that Mercado Livre offers.”, says Fernanda Schmid, Marketing Director for Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago in Brazil.

In addition to the offers, between March 7th and 31st, consumers will be able to join the promotion of the Mercado Livre loyalty program, with Level 6 membership for R$9.90 per month for one year.

Subscription gives access to free shipping and fast shipping on thousands of products on purchases from R$79, in addition to free access to all content from Disney+ and Star+ streaming channels, discounts on video and music subscriptions such as Deezer, HBOMax and Paramount+ , free use of the Utrapasse toll tag, in addition to discounts on payments via Mercado Pago when using the QR code in stores and fee waivers for two withdrawals per month.

XP Inc.

Taking advantage of consumer week, XP Inc. is offering customers who have the XP card discounts of up to 20% off the price of Apple and Investback products of up to 5%. The promotion is valid until this Tuesday, March 8th.

The discount on the price of products like IPhone, Apple Watchs, Ipads, Airtags, and other products can reach up to 20%. In addition, Investback, which is a company cashback, until the 8th can reach 5%.

Among the products, highlights for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is for R$ 11,563.02. Its original price was R$ 17,299.00. The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) can be purchased for BRL 4,464.05 (before it was BRL 6,199.00).

Both products have 5% on Investback, which means that the customer gets back to invest BRL 578,151 in the purchase of the Macbook and BRL 223.20 on the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular).

There are two card categories: XP Visa Infinite for customers who have investments from R$50 thousand; and the XP Visa Infinite One. for customers who have investments between R$5 thousand and R$49.9 thousand.

In both cases, customers have access to airport and investback VIP lounges, international emergency medical insurance, car rental insurance and concierge via chat or telephone for tips on gifts, restaurants and travel itineraries are benefits offered to the owners of the XP Visa Infinite Card.

Related