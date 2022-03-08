Coronavirus can infect penis, testicles and prostate, new study indicates

posted on 07/03/2022 14:12 / updated on 07/03/2022 14:22



(credit: reproduction)

An animal study conducted by researchers in the United States revealed that the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is able to infect different tissues of the male genital organ. Research on infected monkeys showed that the virus reached the prostate, testicles and penis, and the same is believed to happen in humans.





Covid-19, a viral infection of the respiratory tract, has been shown to cause damage to different organs besides the lungs, including the heart, kidneys and brain. The study indicates that symptoms such as erectile dysfunction, reported by some covid patients, may be caused directly by the virus.

The scientists used a whole-body computed tomography technique of the animals. They hoped to detect the virus in places like the lungs and nose, due to the transmission characteristics of the disease.

“We have seen complete spread through the male genital tract. We were surprised by this result,” Thomas Hope, lead author of the study and professor of cell and developmental biology at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, told the New York Times.

Clinical studies suggest that 10% to 20% of men infected with SARS-CoV-2 experience symptoms related to genital tract dysfunction.