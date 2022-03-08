Covid: 7 drugs approved, but there is no stock in the public network | Health

Pixabay With 7 drugs approved, none are available on the public network

The pandemic has given a little respite in recent weeks, but care for the coronavirus infection cannot cool down and should remain for many, many months. Still, the Ministry of Health ignores drugs, cocktails and antibody associations that can help in the treatment. A year after the approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) of the first drug for Covid-19, none is available on the public network.

The folder plans to re-discuss the topic at an internal meeting on Monday. Only then can the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), responsible for defining treatments offered by the SUS, return to discuss the indication.

Anvisa has already granted emergency use authorization to seven drugs, which include monoclonal antibodies and antibody association. However, it suspended the endorsement of banlanivimab + etesevimab, from Eli Lilly, in February, as the company did not deliver efficacy data against Ômicron.

In the last protocol, Conitec assesses that the benefit of these therapies does not justify their indication due to criteria of “high cost, low experience of use, uncertainties regarding effectiveness and their unavailability in the health system”. The nomination may change from new meetings.

“As it is a small number of patients, it will not burden the government”, says the professor of Immunology at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of São Paulo (ICB-USP) Antônio Condino Neto. “If immunosuppressed patients who were not able to benefit from the vaccine as they should have had access to these drugs, it is clear that deaths could have been avoided.”

In the government’s sights for possible acquisitions, is Evusheld, the most recent approval by Anvisa and developed by AstraZeneca from human antibodies. It is the first treatment that can prevent coronavirus infection. The laboratory indication is given to immunocompromised individuals from 12 years of age. To GLOBO, the company confirmed the dialogue with the federal government, but did not provide forecasts of quantity and delivery date. The United States, in turn, has an agreement for 1.7 million doses.

Doctors heard by GLOBO highlight the importance of the country investing in medicines and therapies for Covid-19. For Professor of Medicine at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS) and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Julio Croda, it is “inadequate” that the ministry has not incorporated the drugs so far, which goes against the grain of other countries like the United States.

“They are super-necessary, especially for people at greater risk. If we had medications being distributed free of charge, as the United States is proposing in pharmacies, we could use them in the general population or in risk groups, with comorbidities, immunosuppressed and the elderly”, points out the infectologist.

Although the advance of vaccination has helped to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by Covid-19 in a broad way, specific groups can benefit from one more alternative in the fight against the disease, such as the immunosuppressed – patients with cancer, HIV or AIDS and transplanted. , for example — and the elderly, experts point out.

“It would be good if Brazil incorporated these medications. Now, we don’t see this debate happening within the ministry. Anvisa is approving some medications, but also slowly. This needs to be accelerated, it needs to be evaluated at Conitec. has a health care protocol for patients with Covid-19, for outpatient or hospital treatment”, criticizes Croda, former director of Health Surveillance at the ministry.

Interlocutors linked to Conitec told GLOBO that the discussion on the use of antivirals and immunobiologicals should only return to the table after the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, decides on previous protocols. In the latter, the committee also contraindicated the use of the ‘Covid kit’ – with ineffective drugs against the disease, such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin.

The recommendation was barred by the then Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE), Hélio Angotti Neto. Scientists have drawn up an appeal against the decision, which has already been denied by the ophthalmologist, who is a declared olavista. The case went up to the final instance: Queiroga’s office.

“What is evident to us, citizens, is that there are forces within the Ministry of Health in favor of the adoption of drugs such as chloroquine and ivermectin, which have proven to be of no benefit to the treatment. It is a pity, because they do not work. money”, argues Condino Neto, who chairs the Immunology Department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

One of the drugs approved by Anvisa, REGN-COV2, formed by Casirivimab and Indevimab, had an opinion from the manufacturer, Roche, in December, attesting that the product “does not maintain neutralizing activity against the Ômicron variant”. As in others, there was no evolution in the negotiation with the ministry. Pfizer’s Paxlovid, on the other hand, has been under analysis by Anvisa since last month. According to the laboratory, the expectation is to produce 80 million to 120 million doses this year.

Sought by GLOBO, Anvisa reported that “it is not possible to anticipate future authorizations or cancellations. In addition, we had the application for registration of Remdesivir (it is not an emergency use) and the approval of the new indication for Baracitinib”, says the note. This drug is used against rheumatoid arthritis.

In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that “it has held meetings with pharmaceutical industries in order to guide the submission of technologies” for incorporation into the SUS. So far, according to the folder, six technologies have been analyzed by Conitec.

The ministry highlighted that the final recommendation was not to incorporate remdesivir, indevimab and casirivimab (assessed on two occasions and, on both occasions, with an unfavorable recommendation), and regdanvimab (due to non-compliance with legal requirements). There was no request for submission of sotrovimab and the case on baricitinib is under analysis, the ministry said.