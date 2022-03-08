Doctor Jairo · I’m ashamed to go to the gym; what to do?

“Doctor, I’m very ashamed to go to the gym and people comment that I’m too thin or weak. What do I do?”

Many people, despite the stimulus that the academy brings, feel ashamed to attend this environment and perform the exercises due to fear related to the body, self-esteem or because they believe that others are evaluating their actions.

but there are some tips that can help lessen this shame without giving up going to the gym:

Search the location first: The root of anxiety and shame about going to the gym can be fear of the unknown. Thus, it is worth checking what the environment is like; Start slowly: don’t think it’s necessary to do everything and get heavy right from the start. If training is too complicated, ask a teacher for help. Everyone was a beginner at one time; Have company: if it is not possible to count on a personal, try to attend the gym with a friend or relative with whom you feel comfortable;

If shame and anxiety show up at the gym during your workout, take a deep breath! Try to focus on what you’re doing and pay less attention to your surroundings.

Rationalize and think: do I really need to worry about what others will think about my body or performance? Often, we increase this concern unnecessarily.

Check out:

Why is it worth overcoming shame and exercising?

According to the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population, prepared by the Ministry of Health with the main objective of raising awareness about the importance of incorporating physical exercises into everyday life, The benefits of staying active are numerous:

