THE Teresina City Hall announced this Monday (07), a new municipal decree easing restrictive measures in the capital. Among the main changes, the management made the use of the mask more flexiblebut maintaining the obligation in public transport and small vehicles intended for passenger transport, in addition to people at risk of developing the severe form of Covid-19 or who have symptoms of the disease.

The decision was based on a discussion about the epidemiological indicators displayed in the latest Situational Panels of the pandemic in Teresina, issued by the Center for Emergency Health Operations (COE) municipality, in addition to data relating to city ​​vaccination coverage.

SEE THE DECREE IN FULL

“This allows us to already take some measures. Our vaccination rate reached 99.9% in adults and we have the second dose already above 95% and this confirms the best vaccination rate in Brazilian capitals, which is Teresina, and what allowed us to have Piauí in second place of vaccination in Brazil. It is a safety margin that now allows us to reduce restrictive measures, starting with the use of a mask. Now we are sending the information to the mayor, where we will have the release of the use of mask. Initially in open environments. We will have no obligation. But there are still situations that you will have to use, the immunosuppressed, those who have comorbidities. If you want to use it, you can. This allows us to have this flexibility”, explained the President of the Municipal Health Foundation, Gilberto Albuquerquein interview with Rede Meio Norte.

Dr. Pessoa makes the use of the mask more flexible in a new decree in Teresina (Photo: Semcom)

However, the management highlights in the decision that the easing of non-pharmacological measures will be graduallythrough systematic and periodic parameterization of the epidemiological indicators listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC – Center for Disease Control and Prevention – USA).

The parameterization will be calculated by COE-Teresina on the following dates:

1st step (based on the parameterization of 03/07/2022):

The) events, shows, shows and parties may occur without time limitationrespecting the use of masks (even if carried out in open environments), public admission of up to 70% of the capacity of the place and the other requirements recommended by the municipal health surveillance;

B) at commercial activities and the provision of services – including bars and restaurants – may occur without limitation of hours, respecting the use of masks, admitted public of up to 70% of the venue’s capacity and the other requirements recommended by the municipal sanitary surveillance; II –

2nd stage (based on the parameterization of 03/14/2022):

Mandatory use of masks during outdoor activities will be revoked.including recreational and sports – except for those that generate crowds (shows, spectacles, bleachers, etc.):

The) The use of masks in public transport and small vehicles intended for the transport of passenger(s) will remain mandatory.

Dr. Pessoa makes the use of the mask more flexible in a new decree in Teresina (Photo: Semcom)

3rd stage (based on the parameterization of 03/21/2022):

An interstice will be held to verify the Municipality’s permanence in the low risk category (green) for another week, despite the flexibility measures implemented in the previous stages;

4th step (based on the parameterization of 03/28/2022):

The mandatory use of masks will be revoked even in closed environments, including schools and academies, respecting the other requirements recommended by the municipal health surveillance:

The) Recommendations for the use of masks in individuals at greater risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19 will be maintained (elderly, pregnant women, postpartum women, immunocompromised, transplanted patients and patients with cancer, stroke, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung diseases, severe heart disease , chronic liver disease, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus and obesity), as well as in individuals with a medical indication to continue using it or who, by individual decision, prefer to continue using it;

B) The mandatory use of masks will be maintained by individuals with symptoms of the disease, positive test or recent contact with an individual with COVID-19.