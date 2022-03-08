Drinking one beer a day can decrease brain size, study finds

US researchers have found that daily alcohol consumption, even in small amounts, can affect brain structure and size. For example, drinking a beer every day can speed up the aging process of the brain, according to data from a study of people aged between 40 and 69.

Published in scientific journal Nature Communications, the study was led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States. Information on alcohol consumption and changes in brain structure was obtained from the UK Biobank.

Daily alcohol consumption can shrink the brain and accelerate aging (Image: Reproduction/Engin akyurt/Unsplash)

“This study provides additional evidence for a negative association between alcohol intake and brain macrostructure and microstructure in a general population sample of middle-aged and elderly adults,” the study authors explain. “Most of these negative associations are apparent in individuals who consume an average of only one to two units of alcohol daily.”

It is worth explaining that, in the research, a daily unit of alcohol was established as 10 ml. For example, a can of beer or a glass of wine represents two units each.

Study on the impacts of daily alcohol consumption

In the study on daily alcohol consumption, the researchers included 36,678 participants, 52.8% of whom were female. During follow-up, volunteers answered questions about daily levels of alcohol consumption or abstinence. In addition, health records, such as imaging exams, were included.

To improve data accuracy, subjects’ brain changes were matched for age, height, sex, BMI (Body Mass Index), tobacco consumption, socioeconomic status, genetic ancestry, and county of residence.

“The fact that we have such a large sample allows us to find subtle patterns, even between drinking the equivalent of half a [lata de] beer and a beer a day,” explains Gideon Nave, one of the study’s authors and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, in a statement.

Impacts of a beer or a glass of wine

According to the authors, not consuming alcohol or drinking just one unit a day triggers little or no change in brain volume. However, going from one to two or three units can already reduce both gray and white matter. For example, in people aged 50, a daily can of beer or glass of wine (two units) can accelerate brain aging by two years.

In the next stage of the research, the team wants to find out the effect of alcohol consumption on more specific occasions, such as consumption on weekends. “This study looked at average consumption, but we are curious to know if drinking one beer a day is better than having none during the week and then seven at the weekend.”

Source: Nature Communications and Penn Today