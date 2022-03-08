Elden Ring is criticized by Ubisoft and Horizon devs Forbidden West

Released at the end of February, Elden Ring is proving to be an extremely popular game, with several players considering the title one of the strong contenders for Game of the Year in 2022. On social media, most comments about FromSoftware’s game are positive, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any reviews. being directed to the game.

A good example of this is the recent controversy involving three developers of Ubisoft and Guerrilla Games, producers of the series Assassin’s Creed it’s from Horizon Forbidden West respectively. Employees at both companies, whose biggest hits are open-world games, took to Twitter to criticize elements of FromSoftware’s title.

“The fact that Elden Ring has a 97 on Metacritic is proof that game critics don’t give a damn about User Experience”, said Ahmed Salama, UX director at Ubisoft Stockholm. “My life is a lie”, concluded the professional.

Devs criticize Elden Ring’s high rating on TwitterSource: Twitter/Reproduction

Rebecca Fernandez O’Shea from Nixxes Software also shared her thoughts on the game. In response to Salama’s comment, the graphics programmer made some pertinent observations about the game’s performance on PC, pointing out the game’s poor performance on computers at launch.

Blake Rebouche, senior quest designer at Guerrilla Games, also followed suit. The professional, who worked in Horizon Forbidden Westcriticized FromSoftware’s game quest design in agreement with the original tweet, which criticized the game’s high rating on the review aggregator.

Aside from the PC performance issues indicated by O’Shea, Salama and Rebouche’s criticisms are directed at points that seem to have pleased both the public and the specialized critics. The title gives players the freedom to explore the world as they see fit, discovering novelties and puzzle solutions on their own. Unlike Ubi titles, as Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier pointed out.

“If Ubisoft developed Elden Ring” via https://t.co/ZhRK3Oz2zY pic.twitter.com/N0np0yyFlh — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 6, 2022

In the tweet, Schreier shared an image found on Reddit, showing what it would look like “if Ubisoft had developed Elden Ring“. In the image, we see a lot of information taking up a lot of space on the screen, with quest lists and DLC offers, in addition to the Tainted giving tips on what to do through dialogue – something much criticized by players in the new Horizon.

And you, do you agree or not with the high note received by FromSoftware’s new souls-like?