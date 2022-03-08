Elden Ring is now the sixth largest game by number of players in Steam history

And, once again, Elden Ring’s numbers never cease to amaze.

Elden Ring already has quite impressive numbers for a niche and recently released game. Two days ago, FromSoftware’s new game peaked at 953,426 concurrent players on Steam. That puts you like the sixth game with the most players playing at the same time on Valve’s platform.

The game was ahead of games like Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, DOTA 2, among others. Check out who’s in front of Elden Ring:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – 3,257,248

Lost Ark – 1,325,305

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 1,308,963

Dota 2 – 1,295,114

Cyberpunk 2077 – 1,054,388

Elden Ring – 953,426

Upon release, within the first 24 hours, FromSoftware’s new title reached over 760,000 concurrent players on Steam. In addition, Elden Ring has sold over 10 million copies on Valve’s platform alone. Additionally, it is the most watched game on Twitch since its launch, reaching over 670k viewers. Right now, about 330,000 people are watching someone playing Elden Ring.

The game has achieved maximum averages on many gaming sites, placing it as one of the highest rated games on the Metacritic rating aggregator with an average of 97 in the new generation console version. Its high rating draws attention, mainly, for the performance problems that have not yet been fixed, even with some updates. Some developers have already voiced their dissatisfaction over this, criticizing quest design, graphics, and user experience.



– Continues after advertising –

Elden Ring is at the top of sales in places like the UK and Japan. The press coverage of the game has put it far ahead of major AAA titles released in the last couple of years. The world built by Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team, in partnership with writer George RR Martin, provides exploration on a unique level, as well as improving everything the developer has already created in previous titles.

Elden Ring: 14 gameplay tips to make your journey easier

These are simple but very useful details and mechanics.



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VGC