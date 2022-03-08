Elizabeth II shows a bouquet of flowers in the colors of Ukraine

posted on 07/03/2022 12:41



(credit: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, the first in-person meeting for the monarch since contracting Covid-19.

The prime minister was visiting the UK to discuss Ukraine with his counterpart Boris Johnson.

Behind them, on the queen’s work table, a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, appeared in a vase, interpreted as a subtle message of support for the country militarily invaded by Russia.

Last week, the sovereign made a “generous donation”, of an unspecified amount, to a platform of humanitarian associations that help refugees fleeing this country.

Elizabeth II is also the Queen of Canada and Justin Trudeau has seen her several times as a child through his father, Pierre Trudeau, one of the oldest Canadian heads of state.

The monarch, who will turn 96 in April, tested positive for the coronavirus on February 20.

Because of this, he canceled his appointments, but last week he resumed online audiences in Windsor, where he has lived since the beginning of the pandemic.