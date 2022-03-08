Endometriosis can affect the ovaries, bladder and bowel. Know symptoms

Endometriosis is a very painful syndrome in which tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows in other places in the abdomen, such as the ovaries, bladder, or bowel. The month of March is dedicated to raising awareness of the disease through the Yellow March campaign.

The intensity and frequency of endometriosis symptoms can vary from month to month and from one woman to the next, so diagnosis can be quite difficult. However, if you suspect that you have the problem, it is very important to consult a gynecologist to start treatment.

Depending on where the tissue grows in the uterus, there are different types of endometriosis:

1. Intestinal endometriosis

This type of endometriosis occurs when tissue from the uterus develops inside the intestine and, in these cases, the most specific symptoms are:

Constipation with very strong cramps;

Blood in the stool;

Pain that worsens when defecating;

Feeling of a very bloated belly;

Persistent pain in the rectum.

Often, patients may begin by suspecting a bowel disease, such as irritable bowel, Crohn’s syndrome, or colitis, and upon further evaluation, discover that it is endometriosis.

2. Endometriosis in the ovaries

Ovarian endometriosis, also known as endometrioma, is characterized by the growth of the endometrium around the ovaries and, in these cases, the symptoms are almost always the most general, such as severe pain in the pelvic region, excessive menstrual bleeding and pain during sexual intercourse.

The diagnosis made by a gynecologist is very important to identify where the tissue is growing and if the ovaries are being affected.

To do this, the doctor usually does a laparoscopy under general anesthesia, where he inserts a thin tube with a camera on the end through a cut in the skin and looks at the organs inside the abdominal cavity.

3. Endometriosis in the bladder

In the case of endometriosis appearing in the bladder, the more specific symptoms are:

Pelvic pain that gets worse when urinating

Presence of pus or blood in the urine;

Severe pain during intimate contact;

Frequent urge to urinate and feeling of a full bladder.

Some women may only experience one or two of these more specific symptoms, so in some cases, bladder endometriosis can take time to be correctly identified. Usually, the first diagnosis is a urinary tract infection.

How to confirm the diagnosis

Usually, the gynecologist can suspect endometriosis only by evaluating the symptoms described by the woman. However, it is necessary to do a pelvic ultrasound to confirm the diagnosis and rule out other options such as ovarian cysts, for example. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)