EpicUnboxing: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G breaks unusual record and Samsung enters Guinness

Samsung has just accomplished an unusual feat with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition to helping to break South Korean orders, the top of the line broke records for the number of people unboxing in different locations. The feat is part of #EpicUnboxing, an event organized by the manufacturer on March 5th. 1,820 people collectively unboxed in 17 cities, surpassing the achievement of Xiaomi, with 703 participants opening boxes of branded products. The achievement was internationally recognized by Guinness World Records.

The event welcomed the public who pre-ordered the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. On the occasion, fans received a limited edition box that also came with a Galaxy Watch 4 and a generous “surprise gift” that, to complete the ecosystem, couldn’t be any other – the Galaxy Buds 2 headphones. “It really is a great day for us and I am extremely proud to be part of a team that put together a record-breaking event in 17 cities,” comments Aditya Babbar, Director of Product Marketing for Samsung India.

Around 100,000 orders were placed in a period of just 72 hours, also representing a new record for Samsung. The Indian pre-sale is full of benefits. For example, customers who have booked a Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus will be able to purchase the Galaxy Buds 2 for just 999 rupees (~R$65). The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are now available in Brazil with prices starting at R$5,999. Purchases made before March 20, 2022 will come with a Galaxy Watch 4 or a R$2,000 voucher to use in games on the Galaxy Store. In addition, buyers will be able to choose to also receive a ticket to Lollapalooza Brasil 2022.