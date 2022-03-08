Finally arrived! Google releases stable Android 12L for Pixel phones

Google today released the March 2022 Pixel Drop update with several new features for Pixel phones, but the big star of the day is Android 12L, which has also been released stably for these devices. See now what changes and which smartphones are compatible.

















The stable version of Android 12L comes with several usability improvements for the operating system, mainly in terms of multitasking and animations when using features, apps and even the fingerprint reader on the Pixel 6’s screen. Speaking of the lock screen, there is now a new option to reduce the size of the clock on it when there are no notifications. Just go to Settings > Display > Lock Screen > Dual Line Clock.

Above you can still see a new context menu by pressing and holding on the home screen, it now shows the latest wallpapers. At Glance now opens the calendar by tapping the date number, while tapping the weather icon displays the weather forecast. Another change is the widgets page, which now covers the entire screen.

Multitasking improvements and more changes

In Android 12L the split screen mode has been renamed from “Split screen” to “Split top” with a more prominent divider, making it easier to interact and access more options when two apps are in use. Access is still done from a menu that can be opened by multitasking.

Below you can still notice other visual changes that have reached more areas like the control center, which will still have the combined icon for WiFi and mobile data connections, but with a new layout more integrated with Material You.

As you may have noticed, most of the changes were subtle tweaks to the interface, as Android 12L is dedicated to foldable devices and tablets, after all, Google itself has confirmed that Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft will be the next to release updates for their devices of the type .

Above you can see how the Android 12L interface will look on tablets, adopting a taskbar with icons that can be freely dragged to work in various windows in a mosaic format. We expect to see more of this soon with the release of this update for tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, and Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

compatible devices

Basically all devices in the Pixel line from the Pixel 3a are compatible with today’s update, so the update is now available for the following smartphones:

