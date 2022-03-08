Fiocruz Covid-19 Observatory considers the release of the use of masks in Rio ‘hasty’ | Rio de Janeiro

“Rio de Janeiro is not an island, it is surrounded by other cities in the Metropolitan Region, with different vaccination coverage rates and vaccination rates,” said the public health researcher. Raphael Guimarães.

According to Guimarães, the city receives “a considerable daily contribution from people from different places”, and this should have been taken into account. He advocates that the measure be carried out gradually.

“It should be done first in open places, open with agglomeration and only later in closed places”, he pointed out.

The researcher recognizes the substantial reduction in the rates of contamination by the disease in Rio de Janeiro, but defends an interval of at least two weeks before the decision to make the use of the accessory more flexible.

“In two weeks, it would be possible to have an idea of ​​an increase in cases or interruption of the fall”, said Guimarães.

1 of 3 Face protection masks dry on an improvised clothesline — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1 Face protection masks dry on an improvised clothesline — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1

An extra edition of the Official Gazette published this Monday afternoon (7) brought a decree by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) with the end of mandatory.

Rio is the first capital in the country to do so.

The municipal secretary of health, Daniel Soranz, highlighted, however, that the requirement for the vaccination passport remains maintained at least until the end of March — or when the city reaches 70% of the adult population with the booster dose. Today this indicator is at 54%.

“We have the lowest transmission since the beginning of the pandemicin 0.3is positivity less than 5%with a gradual reduction over the last few weeks,” said Soranz.

“Today it is increasingly difficult to see a serious case of Covid in Rio because of our high vaccination coverage”, pointed out the secretary.

Still according to Soranz, if the carnival had caused any change, “the city hall would be seeing a change in the indexes”.

“Rio currently has one of the best vaccination coverage in the country, and certainly one of the best in the world, which puts us in a very favorable scenario to reduce restrictive measures.”

2 of 3 Rio Municipal Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz — Photo: Cristina Boeckel/g1 Rio Municipal Health Secretary Daniel Soranz — Photo: Cristina Boeckel/g1

Soranz looked at specific cases for the use of a mask.

“It is important to emphasize that people who have immunosuppression or serious comorbidities and who have not been vaccinated keep wearing a mask,” he said.

“People who have respiratory symptoms should also wear a mask to avoid transmission. Another action that the secretariat will maintain is the testing capacity”, he amended.

According to Daniel Beckerpediatric public health physician and committee member, it is recommended that children who have not yet had both doses of the vaccine still wear masks until you achieve full coverage.

The decision in the school environment will be up to each school, according to Becker.

“It was a consensus. Epidemiological data are favorable. This is the best time to release the masks,” Becker said.

For the adult population, the complete vaccination, in this case, is the two doses and the booster dose.

3 of 3 In a photo from October 2021, a woman preferred to go out wearing a mask in Copacabana, even after the end of the mandatory in open areas — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 In a photo from October 2021, a woman preferred to go out wearing a mask in Copacabana, even after the end of the mandatory in open areas — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Last week, Soranz said that the high vaccination coverage in the capital helped the city keep Covid contamination rates under control. According to him, he did not expect a significant increase in the number of cases, even with parties and clandestine blocks that came out during the period in which Carnival was celebrated.

“The strategy of limiting the entry of unvaccinated tourists into the city of Rio de Janeiro worked. He is obliged to present his vaccination passport to go to the main tourist attractions. This certainly discouraged the arrival of unvaccinated tourists to the city, and we saw, with our vaccination coverage, that there was no increase in cases in the period”said Soranz.

Soranz added that the number of positive cases was decreasing and, according to the parameters of the World Health Organization (WHO), a rate of less than 5% of contamination among all states indicates control.

“It is increasingly rare to find a serious case of Covid in the city. Last weekend (26th and 27th of February), we arrived to a positivity of 3.9%. It’s a pretty big drop.”

Even so, the secretary stressed at the time that it was necessary for the population to did not neglect the vaccination schedule. Soranz advised those who have not yet taken the second dose and the booster dose to look for the municipal health units.

