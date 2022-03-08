The first character of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 12 game has possibly leaked. After the release of Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019, the expectation was that NetherRealm Studios would work on Injustice 3 next. With that, according to recent rumors, the Chicago developer is actually working on MK12. This has yet to be confirmed, but according to a leak, the rumors are true.

Mortal Kombat 12: First character may have been leaked

A user by the name of “r00r” on Reddit has gained fame for several credible Mortal Kombat 11 leaks. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a few leaks from the user, but this time, he left a brief comment stating that “Reiko is come back”, followed by a “see you next year”.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease. Of course, there’s nothing vague about the earlier claim, but it’s unclear whether he’s teasing that the game won’t be revealed until next year, or that it will release next year. It seems to be the first statement, but it may be that both are valid.

For those who don’t know: Reiko is a villain who debuted in Mortal Kombat 4 as a general in Shao Khan’s army. Reiko isn’t exactly the most popular character, so it’s unclear why r00r would spark his inclusion, but perhaps it serves as a bigger hint as to what to expect from the game. So for now, just consider this a rumor. None of this is official.

It’s unclear when NetherRealm Studios will start talking about its next game, but the studio’s creative director Ed Boon recently had the following to say about what the team was working on:

“I can say that for 10 years, we released Mortal Kombat and Injustice,” said Boon when speaking with Game Informer.

“When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation about what we would do next. I can tell you there was a reason for that and when we announce our next game it will make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll be in trouble if I say anything more about it.”

