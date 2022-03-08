Footage shows civilians fleeing amid destruction near Kiev

BBC General
posted on 07/03/2022 12:05 / updated on 07/03/2022 12:14
Ukrainian civilians, aided by the country’s military, are evacuating the small town of Irpin, which is just 20 kilometers northwest of Kiev.
The route is difficult, and many have to travel on foot over bombed-out roads and damaged bridges.
Irpin found himself on the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces last week.
Artillery and aircraft attacks caused severe damage in the area, with at least one shelling leaving a residential block almost completely destroyed.
In recent days, trains are transporting refugees, mainly women and children.
