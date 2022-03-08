Footage shows civilians fleeing amid destruction near Kiev

Ukrainian civilians, aided by the country’s military, are evacuating the small town of Irpin, which is just 20 kilometers northwest of Kiev.

The route is difficult, and many have to travel on foot over bombed-out roads and damaged bridges.

A woman carries a dog as people cross a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, March 5, 2022

A woman carries a dog as people cross a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, on March 5, 2022

Irpin found himself on the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces last week.

Evacuation of Irpin

People abandon burning house in Irpin town

Artillery and aircraft attacks caused severe damage in the area, with at least one shelling leaving a residential block almost completely destroyed.

A child watches as residents evacuate the town of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, March 5, 2022

A child watches as residents evacuate the town of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, on March 5, 2022

A visibly exhausted woman is watched as she crosses a destroyed bridge in the town of Irpin, northwest of Kiev.

A visibly exhausted woman is helped across a destroyed bridge in Irpin

In recent days, trains are transporting refugees, mainly women and children.

A young woman looks out of a train window before leaving carrying women and children who fled fighting in Bucha and Irpin from the city of Irpin to Kiev, March 4, 2022

Girl at the window of a train that departed loaded with women and children who fled the fighting in Bucha and Irpin on March 4, 2022

