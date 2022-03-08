Footage shows civilians fleeing amid destruction near Kiev

BBC General

posted on 07/03/2022 12:05 / updated on 07/03/2022 12:14





Ukrainian civilians, aided by the country’s military, are evacuating the small town of Irpin, which is just 20 kilometers northwest of Kiev.

The route is difficult, and many have to travel on foot over bombed-out roads and damaged bridges.

Getty Images A woman carries a dog as people cross a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, on March 5, 2022



Irpin found himself on the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces last week.

Getty Images People abandon burning house in Irpin town



Artillery and aircraft attacks caused severe damage in the area, with at least one shelling leaving a residential block almost completely destroyed.

Getty Images A child watches as residents evacuate the town of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, on March 5, 2022



Getty Images A visibly exhausted woman is helped across a destroyed bridge in Irpin



In recent days, trains are transporting refugees, mainly women and children.

Getty Images Girl at the window of a train that departed loaded with women and children who fled the fighting in Bucha and Irpin on March 4, 2022



