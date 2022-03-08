Formula 1 announces official “manager” game for consoles and PC

New Formula 1 game puts the player as head of one of the teams in the category (Photo: Disclosure / F1 Manager 2022)

Formula 1 released this Monday (7) the launch of its new game, ‘F1 Manager 2022’. The title is a simulator, in which you assume the role of team boss of one of the Formula 1 squads, having the experience and challenges faced by famous names in the category, such as Toto Wolff and Christian Horner.

The player will take control of decisions on and off the track, being responsible for developing the team’s car and facilities, hiring drivers and engineers, managing finances and making important decisions during races, from initial strategy to reacting to unpredictable events. of an F1 race.

“It’s great to see F1 Manager 2022 take shape and to be able to see this exciting game come to life,” said Ross Brawn, Formula 1 sporting director. gratifying. The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team boss and have a little bit of that experience.”

F1 Manager 2022 does not yet have a set release date, and the price has not been disclosed either. The game will be made in partnership with the production company Frontier and will be available for the Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, as well as on Steam and the Epic Store.

