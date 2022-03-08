Francis: I think of mothers and their children who flee wars, may the world find harmony again

On International Women’s Day, let’s think about the women who are suffering from the war being fought in Ukraine. This year, the Pope urged us to look to the humanity of women who can regenerate the world.

Benedetta Capelli – Vatican News

Looking at Mary with her Son in her arms, I think of the young mothers and their children who are fleeing wars and hunger or waiting in refugee camps. There are so many! May the Queen of Peace obtain concord for our hearts and for the whole world.

The Pope recalls in a tweet on his @Pontifex account for International Women’s Day, the suffering and pain of so many women. He exhorts us to look to Mary so that the world can find its way again through prayer to the Virgin.

In tears as they say goodbye to their husbands, solid in embracing their frightened children, courageous in shouting in the streets “no” to a war that belongs to no one, ready to help soldiers who should be enemies, and who, instead, they are frightened and fragile young people. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine showed the face of today’s women: a polyhedron composed of care, strength, delicacy, but above all an expression of a love that, in pain, becomes home and shelter.















A woman fleeing to Slovakia with her children

Women, a combination of dreams and concreteness









International Women’s Day 2022 is marked by the war in Ukraine, where thousands of women are forced to flee

For these women, whether Russian or Ukrainian, the world looks today on the International Women’s Day dedicated to them and on which Pope Francis’ words, spoken several times, seem sewn into their skin burned by pain. In the Solemnity of the Mother of God, last January 1, the Pontiff remembered Mary, a woman who “protects by meditating” and underlined that “mothers look at the world not to explore it, but for it to have life: looking with the heart, they manage to keep dreams and concreteness together”.

While mothers give life and women guard the world, let’s all work to promote mothers and protect women. How much violence there is against women! He arrives! To hurt a woman is to outrage God, who obtained humanity from a woman, not from an angel, not directly: from a woman. Like a woman, the Church takes humanity from her children.















Yelena Osipova, survivor of the Nazi siege of Leningrad, arrested in Moscow while protesting against the war in Ukraine

Mary and mercy

Violence against women is an “almost satanic” problem, the Pope said in his television interview with Mediaset in December 2021, after hearing Joan’s testimony of difficult family life. To her he repeated the word “dignity”:

What is the dignity of battered and abused women? An image comes to my mind as I enter the Basilica. On the right, the mercy of Our Lady, Our Lady humiliated before her naked, crucified son, a malefactor in the eyes of all. That’s the mother who raised him, totally humiliated. But she didn’t lose her dignity and looking at that image in difficult moments like hers of humiliation and where she feels like losing her dignity, looking at that image gives us strength… Look at Our Lady, keep that image of courage.

Pope Francis and his words about women

the look of hope

Humiliation, suffering and hardness of spirit: today, in the heart of every woman, in particular moments of life, this oscillation continues to live. There is care, there is the look that is supported by the fragility, the pain, for example, of the children themselves. This feminine gaze – the Pope explained – transforms discouragement and offers hope even in a scenario of war.

The faces of mothers who care for a sick or struggling child come to mind. How much love there is in their eyes, which, while they cry, know how to infuse reasons for hope! His gaze is conscious, without illusions, but beyond the pain and problems he offers a broader perspective, that of care, of love that regenerates hope.

There are key words in these pronouncements by Francis that make you sigh with relief, because in women, even if they are mistreated, abused and victims, there is the seed of God who is Love, there is the example of Mary who helps, there is her yes that is no. surrender, but trust in the Lord and also in a humanity that in these days does not see light and that seems annihilated by the painful noise of war.