German company creates feminist spaceship design and challenges machismo in the aerospace industry

From Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk, everyone has noticed and even joked about how the phallic shape of space rockets says a lot about the mindset of billionaires. One German company – startup WBF Aeronautics – took this to heart and developed a more feminist spacecraft design in order to challenge the phallocentric status quo of the industry.

The ship – literally called “Vulva Spaceship” – has the shape of the vulva, the most external part of the intimate region of women. The project came from a collaboration of Dr. Lucia Hartmann, leader of the WBF; and the German feminist collective Wer Braucht Feminism? (in Portuguese, “Who Needs Feminism?”.

According to the creators, the feminist design of the “Vulva Spaceship” is “surprisingly streamlined” and would face less resistance during eventual navigation through the atmosphere. Its carbon fiber body would make it, at the same time, resistant to temperature extremes and efficient in conserving fuel, as it is made of a lighter alloy than steel.

“Space is for everyone. With our mission, we want to prove to the world that gender equality also has a place for discussion even in space. We’re not only inspiring space travel, we’re also rewriting the genre narrative,” said Jasmin Mittag, founder of Wer Braucht Feminism and campaign manager for Vulva Spaceship.

WBF Aeronautics, which was born as a subsidiary of the collective, is now collecting signatures (via Change.org) to encourage the European space agency (ESA) to embrace feminist design and build the spacecraft on a grand scale. Considering how the agency recently said that it wants to build its own transport vehicle to depend less on third-party suppliers (such as Russia, with the Soyuz), the timing of the idea seems to be very well put.

According to the WBF, the Vulva Spaceship’s conceptual prototype is due to be unveiled on March 8 – International Women’s Day. ESA did not comment on the news.

