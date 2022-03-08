GTA 5 costs €9.99 on PS5 and €19.99 on Xbox Series • Eurogamer.com

Grand Theft Auto 5 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series is finally available for booking in Portugal and this allows you to find out the price that will be charged in our country.

This new version does not allow free or paid upgrade for those who have already purchased the game in the previous generation and also presents the possibility to obtain separately the story mode, GTA 5, from the online mode, GTA Online, sold separately on PS5 and Xbox Series, for those who only want one of the modes.

Scheduled for March 15, reservations are available from now on and this allows you to download in advance and find out the prices that will be charged.

Through the PS Store, Rockstar reveals that GTA 5 for PS5 costs € 9.99 for the first 3 months of life, rising to € 39.99 from June 14, 2022. GTA Online will be presented for free for the first 3 months and will cost €19.99 from June 14, 2022, sold separately from GTA 5: Story Mode, for those who only want this mode.

On Xbox Series, GTA 5: Story Mode will be priced at €19.99 and will cost €39.99 from June 14th, while GTA Online will be priced at €9.99 and will cost €19. €99 from June 14th.



