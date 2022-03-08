GTA 6: Actors who will be main characters in the game may have been revealed

The development of GTA 5 continues in full swing

Last month, Rockstar Games finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development presumably for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Since confirming the game, Rockstar hasn’t said anything about the game and there’s no word on when that will change. What we have is what we’ve always had, a metric ton of rumors, reports, leaks and speculation.

The latest comes from Matheusbr9895, who revealed some actors working on the game. Assuming the information is accurate, this would be the first time any actors who will be in GTA 6 have been revealed. According to reports, actors Jorge Consejo and Guy A. Fortt are both in the game. None of these actors are household names, which is what Rockstar Games generally prefers.

While Rockstar Games has worked with many big names over the years, they love to cast lesser-known acting talent into their games, especially in lead roles. And often this acting talent has minimal gaming experience.

Born in 1979, Jorge Consejo is best known for his work in various Spanish productions. According to his IMBD page, he is best known for his roles in El Rostro de Analía (2008), Postal Code (2006) and Pasión Prohibida (2013). Meanwhile, Guy A. Fortt’s age is not listed on his IMDB page but his career dates back to 2002. As per his IMDB page, he is best known for his Broadway work in Oprah’s The Color Purple Winfrey.

While the leaker indicates that the actors are in the game, they don’t release any information or insight into the type of roles they were cast for. You’d assume they’ve been cast in lead roles, because what’s the point of leaking anything less than that. For now, however, this is just an assumption. These could be the next two GTA stars or characters with a line.

