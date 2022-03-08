Guerra may have pointed history in a new direction; read analysis – International

Regional wars are often intended to wreak havoc far beyond the battlefields; the Syrian civil war, for example, similarly involved the USApowers of Western Europe and the Russia. But the war in Ukraine almost instantly restructured the global power dynamic, in part because of the nuclear threat of Vladimir Putin and partly because the world has become much more interconnected in recent years – in terms of commerce, technology, media and politics.

Putin’s aggression put bellicose American politicians on China. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican in California, called on the US to increase military support to Taiwanlest China take the war in Ukraine as a sign that now is the time to act against the island nation.

Perhaps the most marked transformation has occurred in the Germany, in the center of Europe. The country that started two world wars had managed to keep its feet firmly on the West even as it maintained close ties with Russia. At the same time, Germany depended on the alliance of nato to defend itself against Russia while it was highly dependent on the oil and natural gas exported by the Russians.

Now, in a sudden change brought about by the war in Ukraine, Berlin has decided to supply lethal weapons to the Ukrainians, cut off German transactions with Russian banks, suspend the completion of a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany and increase its defense spending by an unprecedented amount. .

If geographic proximity to the battlefield makes this war more frightening for Europeans, geographic distance can have the opposite effect on American attitudes toward war.

Even a war that reverberates worldwide is unable to bridge the country’s divided cultural and political camps, and it remains to be seen how long public opinion – now demonstrating vast majorities of Americans and, support for a firm US response to Russian aggression – will remain unified. The war in Ukraine does not nullify the efforts of at least three consecutive US presidents to shift the country’s foreign policy focus to China and Asia.

Even if the US focus on Ukraine fades over time, Russia’s role in Europe and other regions cannot be ignored. And even if the US does not depend on Russian energy, much of Europe does./ TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL