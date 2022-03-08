Have you reached 50? colonoscopy time

It affects men and women equally, occurring most often from the age of 50, but it can occur earlier. It usually presents symptoms in more advanced stages, but it can also be silent, especially in the initial stage. The fact is that both the diagnosis and the prevention of colorectal cancer necessarily go through the same procedure: the colonoscopy. In the Brazilian health calendar, the month of March is colored navy blue and is dedicated to raising awareness of this disease, which, in 2022 alone, should register 40,000 new cases in Brazil and almost 2 million worldwide, being the second cause. death from cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca) and Globocan 2021, a database linked to the National Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

“We need to understand the importance of colonoscopy. During the examination, which internally observes the entire large intestine, it is possible, in addition to making the diagnosis, to carry out a preventive treatment by removing polyps (small “warts”) that are the origin of most colorectal cancers”, explains the surgeon. oncologist Gilmar Ferreira do Espírito Santo, from Oncomed-MT. “Colonoscopy is recommended for everyone over the age of 50. It should also be performed, regardless of age, when suspicious symptoms are present, in people with a history of close family members with colorectal cancer and polypoid syndromes – or when the doctor considers it necessary. For prevention and screening, colonoscopy should be performed every five or ten years, depending on medical analysis.

Colorectal cancer affects the large intestine (colon) and rectum, usually presenting symptoms in the most advanced stage, including blood in the stool, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain, cramps, constipation and weight loss for no apparent reason, of onset. recent and persistent. When diagnosed early, it can be cured in almost all cases. Treatment should be defined according to the stage of the disease and the location of the tumor, and may include surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.



Risk factors – The INCA highlights as the greatest risk factors for the development of this type of cancer, in addition to age, obesity, inadequate diet. The Institute also points to the existence of family history, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking and consumption of alcoholic beverages as factors of greater propensity for the disease. “Patients with inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s, are also part of the risk group, and should follow their respective treatments strictly and seek to maintain healthy habits”, observes the doctor.

colostomy

Procedure by which a part of the large intestine is exteriorized and receives a bag for collecting feces. “The colostomy or “colostomy bag”, as it is popularly known, can be avoided most of the time, especially when the diagnosis is early, and it is possible to plan the surgery in advance”, he points out.

On the plate – The adoption of healthy routines, combining the practice of physical activity with a balanced diet helps to preserve the health of the digestive system. In this sense, avoiding excessive consumption of sausages and red meat, intensifying the intake of fruits and vegetable fibers are important measures to prevent colorectal cancer.

Colonoscopy Myths and Truths

Content released by the Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery (SBCO) provides clarification on colorectal cancer.



Would you like to check? see below

Much has been said about bowel cancer and its close relationship with lifestyle habits, eating behavior and exposure to risk factors. But there is also a lot of unfounded information about this disease. Therefore, we decided to expose here the myths and truths about colorectal cancer.

In this article, we will present popular beliefs and explain what is reality in each of them. Follow us to stay informed about preventive care, diagnosis and treatment of this type of cancer.

Colorectal cancer affects the large intestine (the colon), rectum and anus – you can learn more about colorectal cancer in our Patient Guidelines area. The severity of the disease and the treatment indicated depend on the stage at which the disease was diagnosed.

Therefore, each case is different. And as we always like to remember, the important thing is to always base yourself on reliable sources, overturning false beliefs, as we will from now on, following information from the National Cancer Institute.

1. The disease usually has no symptoms in its early stages

TRUTH

Colorectal cancer can develop silently for a while without showing any symptoms. The most common signs are blood in the stool, anemia with no apparent cause, and changes in bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation. But it is important to remember that these can be symptoms of other diseases.



2. Colorectal cancer only affects people over 50

MYTH

Despite the fact that most cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed in people over the age of 50, it can affect people of any age. Anyone who has a family history of colorectal cancer and is exposed to the disease-causing factors may have an increased risk for colorectal cancer, regardless of age.

3. Ethnicity interferes with colorectal cancer risk

TRUTH

The reason is still unknown, but according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute) when comparing all ethnic groups, Jews of Eastern European origin carry the highest risk of developing colorectal cancer. In addition to them, statistics show that black people have a higher incidence of colorectal cancer — with higher fatality rates.



4. Changing habits can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer

TRUTH

Some factors, such as family history, are out of our control. However, the estimate is that about 50 to 75% of colorectal cancer cases could be prevented with a healthy lifestyle.

The main factors for preventing colorectal cancer are avoiding the consumption of sausages and excess red meat, maintaining a diet rich in vegetables, exercising and not smoking.

In this articlewe talk about the influence of food on the prevention of bowel cancer and in this otherwe show how a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of developing different types of cancer.

Worth the read!

5. Diet is the only risk factor for developing colorectal cancer

MYTH

As shown above, diet is a major factor in increasing the risk of colon cancer, but it is not the only one. There are a number of factors – such as smoking and excess alcohol – that can contribute to the emergence of a malignant tumor.

6. Obesity increases the risk of developing this type of cancer

TRUTH

Everything is related, as we talked about in previous topics. A bad diet and a sedentary lifestyle, as well as excess alcohol, can lead to obesity. And it’s good to keep in mind that this condition is not just a risk factor for colorectal cancer, but also for other types of the disease.

7. Colonoscopy is the only way to diagnose colorectal cancer

TRUTH

Colonoscopy is considered the standard test for colorectal cancer screening. The procedure ensures that the entire colon is examined. If there are polyps, they will be removed. In addition to this, there are other auxiliary and complementary tests, such as virtual colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy and fecal occult blood test, for example.

8. Colonoscopy is a painful and embarrassing procedure

MYTH

Although it can cause some discomfort, colonoscopy is not a painful or embarrassing procedure as most people believe. The exam is quick (it usually lasts between 15 and 30 minutes) and the patient is sedated, which avoids any discomfort or embarrassment.

9. Finding a polyp is a diagnosis of colorectal cancer

MYTH

In many cases, polyps can be benign or precancerous formations. In any case, it is necessary to remove them as, in some cases, they can develop into cancer. However, in general, having a polyp is not synonymous with colorectal cancer.

10. All people who have colorectal cancer need to use the colostomy bag

MYTH

Until a few years ago, the treatment of colorectal cancer invariably passed through the colostomy, which is the exteriorization of a part of the large intestine for the elimination of feces and gases. With advances in surgical techniques and treatment options, colostomy is no longer a frequent option and, when necessary, is usually temporary.

If you are at risk for colorectal cancer, this could be the time to change your life. The best way to start is with slight changes in routine, always with specialized support and follow-up.

Whenever you want to know more about issues related to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of this and other types of cancer, count on our contents. All are produced with the aim of making more and more people aware of the importance of this care.

