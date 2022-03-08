Heads of Russian and Ukrainian diplomacy to meet next Thursday (10) – News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba agreed to meet at a forum in southern Turkey next Thursday. This will be the first conversation between top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the announcement in brief comments to the media on Monday (7) and added that he will attend the meeting in the tourist city of Antalya. Russian news agencies confirmed the plan.





NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine on the Black Sea, has offered to host the talks. Ankara has good relations with Moscow and Kiev, and has called Russia’s invasion unacceptable, although it opposes sanctions against Moscow.

Kuleba said last Saturday he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if they were “meaningful”.

This Monday (7), representatives of Russia and Ukraine held a third round of negotiations in Belarus, with the aim of trying to reach an agreement on the end of the conflict on Ukrainian territory, which has lasted 12 days.





