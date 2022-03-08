Health benefits of cinnamon and how to consume this spice

Known as Cinnamomum or simply cinnamon, whether in powder or stick form, the association with health is inevitable. She doesn’t disappoint when it comes to wellness. Regardless of the flavor or aroma, the amount of cinnamon benefits It’s surreally interesting. See, therefore, these advantages today, March 07, here at Casa e Agro, from Tecnonoticias.

Cinnamon is a real protagonist: its presence always draws attention. This is evident when talking about its aroma and flavor. However, its rich properties justify that this spice is so loved among Brazilians. Let’s take a look at the various cinnamon benefits for our health?

cinnamon benefits

Consuming cinnamon should be a mandatory option for diabetics. Antioxidants, associated with the anti-inflammatory property, concisely support the function of the pancreas to secrete insulin and control blood sugar levels.

For those who want to lose weight with health, the consumption of cinnamon is essential. The metabolism is accelerated and this favors the burning of fat. Speaking of fat, cinnamon also protects your cardiovascular function. Cholesterol levels, through the antioxidants present, are stabilized and controlled.

In addition, consuming cinnamon, not to mention several other properties, helps in preventing cancer. Not to mention that it improves bowel function, helps with sexual performance, improves mood and a sense of well-being.

How to consume cinnamon?

As well as its numerous properties, its applications cannot be counted with the fingers of two hands. In this way, cinnamon, in powder or stick form, is the expression of concentrated health. The most common ways to ingest are through teas. This drink is a delicious option.

Another very smart way to enjoy the aroma, flavor and benefits of cinnamon is to use the spice as an accompaniment. A pinch is enough to give a special touch to juices, porridges and fruits. The recipe can be salty or sweet, be sure, the cinnamon will enhance the flavor.

Using cinnamon in therapeutic combos

If you want to prevent diseases such as flu and colds, cinnamon, combined with other rich foods, can become a super combo. We will leave two good examples: to assist in diabetes and strengthen immunity.

Thus, the benefits, associated with the advantages of sweet rice consumption, can make insulin hormone levels lower after meals. Thus, blood sugar control is more effective. Remember that sugar should be left out of the recipe.

In addition, another very powerful way is to associate cinnamon with ginger. Strengthened immunity and powerful anti-inflammatory action. In addition, this dynamic duo favors the processes for energy production and also helps in healthy weight loss. Have you seen how many cinnamon benefits?

