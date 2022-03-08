How to get Forge Stones?

The journey through the Midlands in Elden Ring is full of moments when we are forced to improve both equipment and weapons. For this, it is essential to have the Forge Stones, consumable items that are used to increase the damage potential of swords, shield capacity and much more.

As the player progresses through the story, it is natural to encounter Forge Stones along the way. The problem is that you’ll often only find more advanced Forge Stones — and you’ll have already invested the lower-level ones into weapons that then seem completely useless, or at least a little less useful than others.

FromSoftware/The Enemy.

To find Forge Stones [1], there is a specific point of Limgrave that is just perfect. Just find the right cave, go there, pick up the items at the dig points the enemies are at, and if you want, you can also defeat all the enemies for a chance to get some extra Forge Stones.

As you can see in the image below, Limgrave has a place called Limgrave Tunnels, right at the beginning of the game you can already access this area. It’s inside that you find Forge Stones [1] in the mountains. And yes, some enemies can drop extra Stones after defeat.

FromSoftware/The Enemy.

Depending on the level the player is on, the Tunnels of Limgrave pose no danger. So, if you’ve already taken all the Forge Stones that existed on the surface, just go back to that point at the beginning of the game and find more.

It is only possible to upgrade the player’s weapons alone to level +3. After that, when we start using the most potent Forge Stones, it’s essential to go to a blacksmith — at the Round Table you can find one, it’s easy. If you’re lost, you can find a Forge in Elleh’s Church, which is one of the first Places of Grace in the game.

FromSoftware/The Enemy.

Elden Ring is available for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC.