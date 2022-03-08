How Ukraine’s minister locks in ‘digital war’ networks against Russia

Joe Tidy

technology reporter

7 March 2022

Fedorov says his mission to create a 'Mobile State' had to be put on hold

Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, 31, has been pushing tech giants to boycott Russia, calling on hackers to attack and getting Elon Musk to move satellites to benefit Ukraine. He gave an exclusive interview to the BBC via email.

From his underground shelter in a secret location in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, Ukraine’s youngest cabinet minister can hear bombs falling and sirens blaring. But as his friend, the country’s president, rallies forces for physical warfare on the surface, Fedorov and his team are waging a different kind of war against Russia.

Using his weapons of choice – social media and the cell phone – Fedorov launched high-profile and successful campaigns to convince chief executives of big companies to cut ties with Moscow.

He also took the hitherto unheard-of step of establishing an “Army of IT [tecnologia da informação] Ukraine” to launch cyberattacks against “the enemy.” His work is being celebrated as a vital part of the war effort, but not all of his campaign is being well received internationally.

At 31, Fedorov has created his government role around his lifestyle and his passions – he lives on his cell phone. His Instagram photos show a fit and image-conscious young man who likes to organize professional photos of himself, his wife and their daughter.

A spokeswoman says he set up a fitness center in his office and, before the Russian invasion, was known to schedule exercise sessions between meetings.

rapid rise

Fedorov rose quickly in the political arena after running the digital part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s extremely successful election campaign. Now, he is one of Ukraine’s three deputy prime ministers.

Before the Russian invasion, its main objective was to create a “Mobile State”, in which 100% of government services would be offered online. That project is now on hold, with full force devoted to the digital war effort.

Fedorov’s team has been relentless in its campaign to pressure multinational companies to boycott Russia. Apple, Google, Meta, Twitter, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony, Oracle… No tech giant was left without an official letter from the Ukrainian government.

It’s on social media, though – Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram – that Fedorov is finding his greatest success. A tweet to Elon Musk had the billionaire tech mogul tweak his Starlink satellite constellation and ship a truckload of internet-ready terminals to Ukraine within 48 hours.

Fedorov appealed to Elon Musk with a message on Twitter and was successful

The service is a potential lifeline for the government if the country’s internet and telecommunication networks are damaged or destroyed.

‘Each platform matters’

Fedorov frequently posts images of official government letters sent to tech giants asking for help. It’s impossible to say how much he really influenced his actions, but almost every company he contacted changed its policy towards Russia.

Apple has stopped selling its products in Russia

Google and YouTube suspended ads from Russian state news outlets

Meta made it difficult for Russian state-owned news channels to be exposed on their platforms, globally

Netflix halted future projects in the country, and Oracle suspended operations

Sap, a digital accounting company, has paralyzed all its services and sales

Many other companies have taken similar steps.

Mykhailo Fedorov with a Starlink terminal donated by tycoon Elon Musk

From his war office, Fedorov told the BBC via email: “Each platform is very important to us right now, and we are using every opportunity to draw big companies into this horror that is happening right now in Ukraine. We are trying to get the truth to the Russians and make them protest against the war”.

On the internet, Fedorov communicates mainly in Ukrainian, but since the beginning of the crisis he has switched to messages in English on Twitter, where he has had the greatest impact.

“Twitter has become an effective tool that we are using to contain Russian military aggression. It is our intelligent and peaceful tool to destroy the Russian economy,” he says.

The Ukrainian minister has been showing his letters (in English) to technology companies on the networks

Technology researcher and writer Stephanie Hare says she was not surprised by Fedorov’s success. “In addition to being Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Fedorovo is 31 years old and a digital native. He understands that,” she says.

“It’s not new in conflicts, modern or otherwise, to engage in communications, persuasion, propaganda or information warfare: all sides do it and have been doing it for a long time. Ever since social media companies entered the equation in the years 2000, however, they changed the calculus, due to the speed and breadth with which people can spread their messages.”

digital controversies

Fedorov’s spokeswoman told me his young team is using “all possible means”. “New ideas are constantly appearing in the group, and that’s what we do as a ministry, we implement them very quickly.”

Some of the ideas have been controversial. Fedorov is urging digital currency exchanges – the cryptocurrencies – to freeze the accounts of all Russian citizens – an idea that many, including the chief executive of digital exchange Binance, say would go “against everything” that sustains reason itself. to exist of cryptocurrencies.

Perhaps the most controversial idea of ​​Fedorov’s ministry, however, was the launch of an “IT Army of Ukraine”. “We are working day and night to protect Ukraine on the digital border and we need every possible means to defend our land and our people,” he told the BBC.

“Technology is the best solution against tanks.”

The Telegram group “The IT Army of Ukraine” has exploded, reaching 270,000 members, who coordinate and celebrate cyberattacks against Russia. Fedorov is proud of what they have done so far.

“Ukraine’s IT Army is directed against the digital and online resources of Russian and Belarusian companies, banks and state portals. We shut down the operation of the Russian public services web portal, the websites of [agência de notícias] Tass, Kommersant, Fontanka and other big media companies in Russia that funded the Russian Army to fight the Ukrainian people.”

Digital sabotage looks more like low-impact cyber vandalism, but Fedorov’s team is also explicitly asking hackers to target rail and energy networks.

Some people in the cybersecurity world are concerned about this, considering that other groups such as the Anonymous hacking collective are also carrying out attacks against Russia.

Hacker collective Anonymous has declared a "cyber war" against Vladimir Putin

“I certainly understand the kind of desperation that drives the Ukrainian government to ask people to launch cyberattacks against Russia, but I think it’s really important to be careful in this area,” says Suzanne Spalding of the Center for Strategic International Studies.

“If we get into destructive attacks against critical infrastructure being carried out by citizens, I think we start getting into the kind of fog of war, misattributions, potential cascading impacts that we weren’t anticipating. Things can escalate quickly.”

Fedorov and his spokeswoman did not respond to our questions about these concerns.

Digital attacks are also being carried out against Ukraine by people sympathetic to Russia.

The Ukrainian minister and his team are clearly working at high speed and in desperation, with a new project or a new appeal to some tech CEO announced almost hourly.

His next plan is to start selling NFTs (non-replaceable tokens) to raise money for the military effort – another controversial fundraising idea and media attention.