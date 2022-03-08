Humanitarian crisis in war is deteriorating

The UN “needs safe corridors to bring humanitarian aid to areas of hostility” in Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Monday.

“Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol and other cities are in desperate need of help, in particular vital medical supplies,” Griffiths added during an emergency Council meeting dedicated to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, marked by rough exchanges. between the Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors.

A closed-door session followed, convened by France and Mexico, which are preparing a draft resolution to call for a cessation of hostilities and free access to humanitarian aid, although it is doomed to fail due to the Russian right of veto.

For Griffins, the delivery of aid “must be done in accordance with the obligations of the parties under the laws of war”, that is, with respect for citizens and civil infrastructure.

“This includes allowing the safe passage of civilians to voluntarily leave areas of active hostilities, in whatever direction they choose,” Griffiths insisted, referring to Moscow’s planned humanitarian corridors that lead only to Russia or Belarus. “All civilians, whether they stay or leave, must be respected and protected,” Griffiths declared, lamenting “a useless conflict.”

Also according to its Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, the UN also urgently needs a system of constant communication with the parties in conflict and guarantees to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered.

“A humanitarian reporting system can support the delivery of aid at the necessary scale,” he added.

During the speeches, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield denounced the deaths of minors in the conflict and the trauma they suffer from the violence and destruction.

“The physical and psychological wounds of this war will be lasting”, warned the diplomat, who believes “that (Vladimir) Putin has a plan to brutalize Ukraine”.

In response to his Albanian counterpart, Ferit Hoxha, who assured that “the Russians deserve something more than propaganda” from Moscow, Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia admitted that there is an “information war”.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya denounced the presence on Ukrainian soil of “tens of thousands of bodies” of “Russian soldiers decomposing in the camps” and called on the Red Cross to create a “database” of dead soldiers or prisoners of war. .

The United Nations created a small mission in Moscow that had a “first technical meeting” at the Russian Defense Ministry. The aim is to “work on better civil-military humanitarian coordination that can allow us to step up” UN operations, Griffiths said.

According to a senior UN official who requested anonymity, the aim is to avoid any “excess” and to ensure that humanitarian convoys are not targeted by Russian attacks.