Income Tax 2022: Do Medical Expenses Need to be Reported? Watch VIDEO | Income tax

The income tax return asks for a series of data every year, and people tend to have a lot of doubts about what they need and what they don’t need to put there. One of them is abouts medical expenses, such as consultations, tests and medicines.

the right answer is that yes, you have to declare cconsultations and exams, in addition to the health planwhich you paid last year. As for the drugs, no.

ALL ABOUT INCOME TAX 2022

There are two declaration models: simple and complete.

At the simple, the taxpayer receives a “discount” of 20% on the tax basis. It means that 20% of what would be taxable is exempt.

In full, legal discounts are used: health and education expenses are taken out of the calculation base.

In practice, the declaration is the same: you fill in everything and only choose the model at the end.

For those who have not had much expenditure on education and health, the simple model is usually the most advantageous because of the discount.

And the complete is better for those who have had many expenses of this type.

If you declare by simple, what you put there as a health expense will not change the amount of your refund (or what you will still have to pay). But even so, the Recipe asks you to declare it!

This is because the tax authorities “combine” the data from the declarations to catch the tax evaders. If you declare that you paid, but on the other side no one declares that you received it, that person, or company, goes to fine mesh!

Now, an alert: you can only put in the declaration – either in the simple model or in the full one – your health care expenses if you have proof of payment. If you don’t have anything, the one who can go to the fine mesh is you.

And a detail: you must also declare the reimbursements you received from the health plan. It’s time to call the plan and ask for the specific statement for the IR.

Income Tax 2022 — Photo: Arte g1

The declaration and delivery of the IR 2022 can be made and delivered, according to the Tax Authorities:

by computer, through the Declaration Generator Program (PGD) for the 2022 fiscal year, available on the Federal Revenue Service website;

on the page of the Tax Authorities, through the internet browser (with digital certificate);

through the Meu Imposto de Renda service, available for tablets and smartphones.