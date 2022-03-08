Inn owner filmed thousands of naked couples having sex

Those who arrived at an inn in the city of Comfort (Comfort, in free translation), in the State of Texas, in the United States, imagined that they would have a stay that would refer to the name of the municipality: calming and comforting. But the hotel owner’s lewd attitudes hurt the privacy of thousands of guests and astonished the American media.

According to a report by the “San Antonio Express-News”, the owner of the inn, identified as . A. Jay Allee, 54, even suggested that guests watch the sunset in pajamas, nightgown or even naked on the spot, considered ideal for a retreat away from the hustle and bustle of big cities. The on-site cabins were a sensation on vacation rental platforms like Airbnb and Vrb.

However, it was precisely because of the man’s “suggestion” that a couple began to distrust the place. While the wife was taking a shower, the husband noticed the router’s charger awkwardly facing the bed. Upon closer investigation, the guest discovered that the device’s only function was snooping. It housed a hidden camera.

A. Jay’s criminal production was, to say the least, productive: for at least a year, he obtained more than 2,000 videos and photos of guests naked and having sex in one of the cabins of his inn.

The hidden camera was connected to laptops, phones and a tablet that obtained real-time records of guests’ privacy.

“It looks like a real-life scary movie,” said Bianca Zuniga-Goldwater, a lawyer representing 17 people who stayed at the cabin.

A. Jay was arrested in November. However, recently, the case gained more volume when new allegations emerged. The Justice is holding hearings in the case before submitting the owner of the inn to a popular jury. Investigators are still trying to find out whether the material captured in the cabin fueled the underground market in amateur erotica.

The property has been banned from any vacation rental company.