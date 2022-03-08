iPhone Launch Live: How to Watch Apple Event Online | Cell phone

The iPhone SE 2022 launch event promises to mobilize Apple fans. Scheduled for this Tuesday (8), from 15:00 (Brasilia time), the “Peek Performance” should count not only with the announcement of the new cell phone, but also with the presentation of a new version of the MacBook Pro. Check out in the lines below how to watch the presentation.

Apple confirmed the live broadcast in various media, such as the manufacturer’s official website, the Apple TV app and the company’s official YouTube channel. The “economical” version of the apple cell phone should bring important news such as the A15 Bionic processor — the same as the iPhone 13 — and the connection to the high-speed 5G network.

2 of 4 Invitation to Apple event cheers fans on social media — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Invitation to Apple event cheers fans on social media — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

How to watch the Apple event on YouTube

To watch the “Peek Performance” event, simply enter Apple’s official international YouTube channel (youtube.com/apple). The presentation ceremony of the new products will be broadcast live in English on Tuesday (8), at 15:00 (Brasília time).

Play the video below to follow the event:

How to view the event appand on the official website and in the app apple TV

To watch the event on Apple’s official website, simply go to www.apple.com/apple-events/ and watch the live stream. To follow the broadcast through the Apple TV app, just download the app (available exclusively for iOS) from the App Store.

3 of 4 iPhone SE 2022 should bring design similar to the previous model — Photo: TechTudo iPhone SE 2022 should bring design similar to the previous model — Photo: TechTudo

Apple’s ability to engage on social media is unbeatable, and fans are already looking forward to new products. On Twitter, for example, the special hashtags #AppleEvent and #EventoDaApple are already on the rise. Fans of the brand seem eager to get a first-hand look at the new products.

The next iPhone SE should be similar in design to the version released in 2020, but with 5G internet support and a better processor. The chip of the new smartphone should be the A15 Bionic, which is already present in the iPhone 13.

4 of 4 Apple may bring a new generation of MacBook Pro at the March 2022 event — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Apple may bring a new generation of MacBook Pro at the March 2022 event — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The device should also keep the 4.7-inch screen and single rear camera with a 12-megapixel sensor. It is not yet known how the “economy” version of the iPhone would be structured in terms of storage and RAM.