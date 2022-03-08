iPhone SE 2022: What to Expect from Apple’s Special Event | Cell Phones and Tablets

Apple is expected to announce the launch of the iPhone SE 2022 at the online event “Peek Performance”, which will take place this Tuesday (8). Although the conference was officially scheduled by the manufacturer, the revelation of the new cell phone is still full of mysteries. Reliable rumors, however, indicate that the device should have a similar design to the iPhone SE 2020 and may have the A15 Bionic chip, which is also present in the iPhone 13 line.

With the presence of the brand’s latest processor to date, it is quite likely that the iPhone SE 2022 will support 5G connection, unlike its predecessor launched two years ago. On the other hand, so far, there is no speculation about the total amount of RAM memory and the device’s internal storage options.

The smartphone should, however, maintain the same screen size as the previous model, with 4.7 inches. In addition, the main camera must continue with only a 12 MP sensor, thus maintaining the same body and appearance used by Apple since the iPhone 8.

There is no way to predict how much the iPhone SE 2022 will cost at launch, but if the price of the iPhone SE 2020 when it hit stores is taken into account, the trend is that the new device will continue as a cheap option from Apple, surpassing even the iPhone 12 Mini in terms of economy.

When it was launched in Brazil in April 2020, the iPhone SE cost BRL 3,699 in its version with 64 GB of storage. However, the same device can be found today from R$2,699, according to the search result of Compare TechTudo. Just for the sake of comparison, the iPhone 12 Mini, which should also be economical, starts at R$5,699 on Apple’s website.

Despite the scarce rumors, the Apple event can also be expected to introduce a MacBook Pro with an M2 processor, to replace the 2020 model. The previous notebook came standard with the M1 chip, and was the first in the series made by the company. since it stopped using Intel chips in its products.

According to speculations published by the website Bloomberg, the datasheet of the new MacBook Pro should also include a more economical display, without “Pro Motion” technology. Thus, the trend is for the laptop to come with a cheaper LED display. So far, there is no confirmation from Apple or rumors about price or availability.

New iPad Air is unlikely

According to Mark Gurman, considered a “guru” when it comes to Apple-related releases, the company’s next event could also bring a new iPad Air. However, rumors about the new tablet are scarce, and a revelation on the day March 8 seems unlikely.

In any case, it is worth mentioning that, in the analyst’s words, the new iPad Air could have support for the 5G network and a new processor, probably the current A15 Bionic, in the same way that it is speculated for the iPhone SE 2022. There is no reference leaked about product design and price expectation.

iOS update is near

According to sources heard by the Bloomberg, Apple would be planning to release iOS 15.4 download in March 2022. The new version of the operating system will have, among other news, an unprecedented feature that allows facial recognition even with a mask. The software release date can be displayed during the event.

How to watch the Apple event

The Apple event will be broadcast live on the company’s official YouTube channel on March 8 starting at 15:00 GMT.