Iran awaits Russia for conclusion of nuclear program agreement | World

Mohammadreza Abbasi / Wikimedia Commons Iranian Chancellor Hossein Amirabdollahian

With talks about the full resumption of the agreement on the nuclear program about to have an apparently positive outcome, Iranian officials are still awaiting answers about a change in position, on the part of Russia, that could delay or hinder the initiative: at the end of the week, Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov went on to demand a US commitment that the sanctions applied to the country because of the Ukraine war would not be valid for business between Moscow and Tehran.

Officially, Iran keeps open channels of dialogue with Moscow, and so far has avoided condemning the invasion of Ukraine, although it points out that the US and the expansion of NATO “are at the root” of the problems in the region. The somewhat ambiguous language is also being used by Iranian leaders when speaking of new Russian demands.

“Peaceful nuclear cooperation must not be limited or affected by sanctions, including peaceful cooperation between Iran, Russia and China,” Said Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, told a news conference. that a collective agreement be reached in Vienna has been constructive.”

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said he would not allow “foreign elements to undermine the national interests” of Iran, in comments published by local media. Between the lines, a direct message to Russian politicians.

Started in April last year, negotiations involving Iran, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and, indirectly, the United States, aim to put back on track the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, signed by these countries in 2015 and torn by the President Donald Trump in 2018.

Under the plan, Iran would commit to limitations on its nuclear activities, on the degree of enrichment of uranium and storage of enriched material, as well as allowing for more frequent and intrusive inspections. In exchange, sanctions related to activities in the sector would be lifted, and the country would regain access to the usual channels of international trade.

The agreement worked until 2018, when Trump unilaterally abandoned it and tightened sanctions policy, virtually imposing an economic blockade on Tehran, which, in turn, failed to observe its commitments under the text. Combined with regional issues, Trump’s decision contributed to the deterioration of collective security in the Middle East.

Since April last year, with Joe Biden in the White House, all the nations involved have resumed negotiations, in Vienna, for the plan to work again – according to diplomats, a positive outcome was expected in the coming days, but Russian demand , directly related to the war in Ukraine, could put a damper on optimism.

“It was reinforced that the resumption of Jcpoa [sigla em inglês para o nome oficial do acordo] must provide all participants with equal rights regarding the development of cooperation in all areas, without discrimination,” Lavrov said during a conversation with Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia’s ambassador to Tehran, Levan Jagaryan, said that Lavrov’s remarks on Saturday were “misunderstood”, and that Moscow would provide the necessary explanations “through diplomatic channels”.

“We will officially explain the matter to our Iranian friends,” Jagaryan said.

Today, Russia and Iran have partnerships in the maintenance and operation of plants like the one at Bushehr, and recently the Russians have benefited from the US decision to issue permits so that companies in the country can resume peaceful nuclear activities on Iranian soil. Without these permissions, they could be subject to so-called “secondary sanctions”, which prevent transactions involving US-based companies and institutions.

At the press conference, Khatibzadeh said he was still waiting for clarification from Russia on the change in position in the talks – heard by Reuters, a member of the French Presidency said that Moscow needs to understand that what is on the table in Vienna are Iran’s commitments. with the nuclear agreement, since, for him, the Russian initiative would not be diplomacy, but “blackmail”. Over the weekend, the US State Department signaled that Ukraine-related sanctions would not interfere with the nuclear deal.

Still on the US, there are still no signs that Washington intends to comply with one of the main Iranian demands in the talks: a guarantee that Americans will no longer leave the agreement, as Trump did four years ago. The White House has not committed itself to such an initiative, and neither is it pleasing in Congress, where lawmakers from both parties have already officially declared that they reject the idea.

“The possibility of reaching an agreement in Vienna is unclear due to Washington’s delay in making a political decision. The priority of Iranian negotiators is to resolve the remaining issues that are considered red lines for Iran,” Ali Shamkhani, head of the Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter. “Reaching a firm agreement requires new initiatives from all parties.”

— With information from international agencies