Is Samsung’s tablet better than Apple’s?

Samsung launched in February this year the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, which arrived here costing from R$ 6,929.10 (in cash). As a novelty, the manufacturer brought 5G connectivity, an 11-inch screen (27.94 centimeters) and the S Pen – known with the Galaxy Note cell phone line.

Apple, on the other hand, has in the iPad 9th generation a direct competitor in terms of similar prices. The model was released 2021, is 10.2 inches (25.09 centimeters) and is compatible with Apple Pencil. In the official Brazilian store, the 256 GB version of the device starts at R$ 6,389.10 (in cash).

Which tablet will be the best in the technical file dispute? tilt compared and shows below.

OBS: the analyzed models have internet both by wi-fi and by mobile data network.

Galaxy Tab S8: 253.8 x 165.3 mm x 6.3 mm (H x W x L); and 507 grams (weight) – 5G

iPad 9: 250.6mm x 174.1mm x 7.5mm (H x W x D); and 498 grams (weight) – Wi-Fi + Cellular

The Galaxy Tab S8 has a modern look, following the pattern adopted by previous generations. In this edition, the company sells the graphite color.

On the back, two cameras are positioned vertically in a jumped module. On its body, the tablet also has a magnetic area, in black, where the S Pen fits to recharge.

On the front, we have a viewfinder occupying much of the structure. The edges are very thin and the front camera is practically imperceptible, located right in the middle of the top of the tablet (again, holding the device horizontally).

The iPad 9, on the other hand, follows the line of Apple cell phones, with a smooth back with the exception of a jumped camera, located in the upper left corner, when we hold the device vertically.

On the front, we have thicker edges than the competition. Taking the iPad vertically, we have the front camera at the top and the famous Home button at the bottom, which has been left out of Apple’s more advanced cell phones and tablets. The model is sold in two colors: silver and space grey.

Verdict: Galaxy Tab S8 for following the trend of thinner edges and has no button on the front.

Galaxy Tab S8: 11 inches (27.94 centimeters), IPS LCD and Full HD+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels)

iPad 9: 10.2 inches (25.09 centimeters), IPS LCD and Full HD+ resolution (2,160 x 1,620 pixels)

The Tab S8’s screen is slightly larger than the iPad 9’s, by almost two centimeters. The device launched by Samsung features a Full HD+ resolution with more pixels per inch (ppi). It’s 274 ppi versus 264 ppi.

Although the difference is small, it is the pixels that define the resolution of the images on the tablet. The higher number of pixels per inch technically results in better images.

Verdict: The screens are very similar, but the Galaxy Tab S8 has a slight edge.

Galaxy Tab S8: 8000 mAh

iPad 9: 8,557 mAh

Both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the iPad 9 are well in this regard, with more than 8,000 mAh, the unit of measurement that defines the device’s energy storage capacity.

Apple’s tablet comes out ahead with a little more storage, but the Samsung model should charge faster. That’s because the iPad comes with a 20W power adapter, while the Galaxy Tab has a 45W charger — the higher the W, the better.

According to the South Korean company, you can charge the tablet’s battery from 0 to 100% in just 1 hour and 20 minutes. According to the GSMArena website, the iPad takes twice as long (2 hours and 45 minutes) to fully charge.

Verdict: The advantage is for the fast charging of the Galaxy Tab S8. With the exception that the device is still new and has not been tested for a long time yet.

Galaxy Tab S8: Dual rear (13 MP main and 6 MP ultra-wide) and front (12 MP) cameras

iPad 9: rear (8 MP) and front (12 MP) camera

rear

The Galaxy Tab S8 doesn’t bring big news in the rear lens set. Compared to the previous model, Samsung only increased the resolution of the ultra-wide lens by 1 MP. Technically, that should guarantee better photos than the Tab S7.

The iPad 9 has only a standard lens on the rear, with 8 MP resolution. The camera should be enough to capture a few moments, but don’t expect great results.

Verdict: There are no big numbers here, as the focus of tablets is not on taking pictures, as the size of the device can be uncomfortable when taking pictures. We’re left with the Galaxy Tab S8 which at least offers two lenses on the rear.

Front

The selfie camera of the Samsung model records in 4K quality, but the big news is that it is ultra-angle. It also has auto-framing functionality, so the focus stays on you as you speak.

Like the competitor, Apple bets more on the front camera than the rear lens on its tablets. Here, the ultra-wide-angle selfie camera does high-definition (HD) video recording, time-lapse video, has image stabilization for photo and video, and retina flash.

Verdict: Practically a tie, but the advantage is Samsung for recording in 4K

Galaxy Tab S8: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (3.00 GHz, octa-core), 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage

iPad 9: Apple A13 Bionic (2.65 GHz, hexa-core), 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 256 GB of storage

This is perhaps the most difficult question to assess, as the Samsung tablet is still new and there are not so many reports of experience with the processor.

However, Qualcomm’s chip has been tested and can be directly compared with Apple’s. According to the Nano Review website, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scored 1,015,423 points in AnTuTu 9 (an application that measures processor efficiency), while the A13 Bionic has only 618,106 points in the ranking.

In the other application of the branch, Geekbench 5, the chipset of the Samsung tablet also stands out in comparison to the apple. There are 3,818 points in multicore (a test that stresses all the processor cores at the same time) against 3,511 for the Apple tablet.

Verdict: With the (big) caveat that the tablet has not yet been tested, Samsung’s processor stands out in comparison to Apple’s. At least in numbers.

The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an S Pen for use on the tablet. Those who pre-order until March 9, 2022 at Samsung’s official store also get a keyboard cover and the Galaxy Buds Live headset. To give you an idea, the keyboard cover of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be found today for R$ 1,184.25 and the headset costs R$ 447.00.

iPad also supports a stylus, keyboard cover, and headphones, but all of these items are sold separately. The Apple Pencil costs BRL 1,199.00, the Smart Keyboard sells for BRL 1,699.00 and there is still the AirPods (2nd generation), priced at BRL 990.97.

It is worth mentioning that, unlike the competitor, the Apple tablet does not have connectivity to the 5G network — which is still being implemented in Brazil and can only be accessed at test sites.

Verdict: For the included stylus and 5G connectivity, we opted for the Galaxy Tab S8 while the promotional value lasts. After that, we can consider a tie.

Galaxy Tab S8: from BRL 6,929.10 (in cash) with 256 GB of storage and 5G version

iPad 9: from R$6,389.10 (in cash) with 256 GB of storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular version

Although it is a recent release, the iPad 9 leaves something to be desired in terms of new features. With a price similar to the Galaxy Tab S8, the device does not have features that can be considered a differential: touch pen on the screen and 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy Tab S8 brings it all. However, the preference for the operating system must also be taken into account. If you have other Apple devices, their integration with the iPad will be better.

If this is your case and you have a little more money to invest, it is worth researching the 6th generation of the iPad Mini, also launched in 2021. Despite the smaller screen (8.3 inches), the tablet has 5G connectivity and an A15 processor. Bionic, more advanced. The price for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version starts at BRL 8,459.10 (in cash).

