Israel releases never-before-seen footage of its F-35 fighter jet shooting down an Iranian aircraft





Last Sunday (6), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released the information that one of its F-35 “Adir” fighter jets shot down an Iranian drone last year, setting up the first time that a fighter plane of such a model intercepts and shoots down an enemy aircraft in the world.

On Monday, the Israeli military posted a video on social media in which pilots told how the mission went, as well as footage of the flight, including the shooting at the unmanned aircraft, which was about to invade Israeli airspace. The location of the intercept was not disclosed, but the IDF only reported that the mission was completed with support from neighboring countries.

According to Israeli media reports, the IDF reported that the drones would be carrying firearms, specifically pistols, aimed at terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.

“We are not going to let any factor threaten Israeli airspace or interfere with our sovereignty,” says one of the pilots in the video, which shows the moment of the intercept and kill.

Making History: Last year, Israeli "Adir" (F-35I) fighter jets successfully intercepted two Iranian UAVs launched towards Israeli territory.




