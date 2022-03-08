Justice decides that permanent contraceptive can be taken by SUS

After a request from the Criminal Justice Prosecutor for the Defense of Health Service Users (Pró-vida), from the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT), the Court decided that patients using the Essure contraceptive may decide to withdraw it through the Unified System. (SUS), regardless of a medical report that indicates a risk to health.

The decision was favorable on appeal to the First Panel of Appeal of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT). The judgment obliges the Health Department to remove the contraceptive device from the patient that points to health risks, in addition to physical and psychological suffering with the maintenance of the method.

The court understood that the woman can decide, at any time, to remove the device, and proof of the existence of a defect in the Essure brand contraceptive devices provided by the Unified Health System is irrelevant.

For the Prosecutor of Justice Alessandra Morato, “the decision represents a victory for users of the Public Health System of the Federal District, insofar as it puts the Essure issue in its exact terms: it is a woman’s right to demand the removal of the device to any time, by simple expression of will, either by decision related to their right of reproduction, or by fear of risks or doubt about the effectiveness of the implant. In many cases involving the withdrawal of Essure, we observed that the discussion turns to the existence or not of medical certificates indicating risk of death for the woman with the maintenance of the device. If this woman had the financial conditions to pay for private medical care, with the respective surgery, there would not even be a debate on whether or not she has the right to remove this device”.